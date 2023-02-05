This may have been the first and most honest thing Pete Buttigieg has ever said about himself …

Watch:

This is well outside of my lane.

Well, as Ted Cruz would say:

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who knew agreeing with Pete would be such a perfect insult?

Trending

Man, we still love Twitter some days. We especially love Ted Cruz trolling Twitter …

Potholes were apparently out of his lane.

And yes, we get the ‘lane’ joke since he’s supposedly in charge of transportation and stuff. You guys think he realized he accidentally made a joke about his own job?

Because they’re CNN?

Just spitballin’.

Lane? What Lane? Who said anything about a lane?

Everything except going on vacation – THAT is in his lane.

Secretary of Vacation.

Now THAT’S a good one.

***

Related:

We did NOT have Joe Scarborough simping for Communist China on our Bingo cards but HERE we are

Jerome Adams’ attempted swipe at DeSantis over ‘health decisions’ BACKFIRES in a spectacular way

Gonna leave a mark! Comfortably Smug DROPS Chris Murphy for mocking Americans concerned over CCP balloon

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNjake tapperPete ButtigiegSOTUTed Cruz