This may have been the first and most honest thing Pete Buttigieg has ever said about himself …

Watch:

"The presumption has got to be that the Chinese were able to gather intelligence hovering over the United States for day after day, especially over these sensitive sites?" PETE BUTTIGIEG: "That is well outside of my lane." pic.twitter.com/aERGM1HWPe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 5, 2023

This is well outside of my lane.

Well, as Ted Cruz would say:

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who knew agreeing with Pete would be such a perfect insult?

Man, we still love Twitter some days. We especially love Ted Cruz trolling Twitter …

And there were so many potholes in his lane when he was Mayor, they called him “Pothole Pete.” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 5, 2023

Potholes were apparently out of his lane.

And yes, we get the ‘lane’ joke since he’s supposedly in charge of transportation and stuff. You guys think he realized he accidentally made a joke about his own job?

Why would CNN look to him for any advice on the spy balloon? — Randy Sellers (@rsps6568) February 5, 2023

Because they’re CNN?

Just spitballin’.

"That is well outside of my lane." It appears supply chain problems, and railroad worker strikes, and airline cancellations, and mass transit woes are too. — Me (@Keefer1958) February 5, 2023

He doesn't even have a lane. — JWF (@OriginalJWF) February 5, 2023

Lane? What Lane? Who said anything about a lane?

Pretty much everything is outside his lane, including airports. — Louise (@Louise81637779) February 5, 2023

Everything except going on vacation – THAT is in his lane.

Endless Political Spin, day after day…..🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Mike (@GrahekMike) February 5, 2023

Why is @jaketapper questioning the Secretary of Vacation @PeteButtigieg on National Security issues? — Marlies “ne plus ultra” Koekkler (@koekkler) February 6, 2023

Secretary of Vacation.

Now THAT’S a good one.

***

Related:

We did NOT have Joe Scarborough simping for Communist China on our Bingo cards but HERE we are

Jerome Adams’ attempted swipe at DeSantis over ‘health decisions’ BACKFIRES in a spectacular way

Gonna leave a mark! Comfortably Smug DROPS Chris Murphy for mocking Americans concerned over CCP balloon

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership