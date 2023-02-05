Spin for Biden, Joe. You can do it!

Look, we know the mainstream media has been the propaganda arm for the Democratic Party for the past several decades but what we’re seeing from them with this Communist spy balloon has been off-the-charts obnoxious even for them.

First, it wasn’t happening. Then it wasn’t a big deal that it was happening. And THEN Biden was a WARRIOR for shooting the balloon down AFTER it had already flown over the entire country gathering whatever info it was gathering on America.

Joe Scarborough jumped in to share his two cents (which ironically isn’t even worth two cents):

The China balloon voyage was more of an intelligence benefit to the US than China. By waiting until the balloon was over water, Biden maximized the likelihood the payload could be recovered while minimizing risk to Americans. ⁦@IgnatiusPost⁩ https://t.co/5WLNCWqyyi — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 5, 2023

The PAYLOAD.

Dude.

Just going to pretend there’s no technology to send the information back to China in real time? — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) February 5, 2023

C’mon man!

You're stupid to think we're this stupid. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 5, 2023

It’s hard to believe Joe is this stupid, it’s not hard to believe that he thinks WE ARE. Or at least the people who follow him.

“It’s actually good we let the spy mission complete instead of protecting national security.” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 5, 2023

Totally good. WE SHOWED CHINA!

Simping for Communist China is a pandemic amongst the journalist class. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) February 5, 2023

Aces.

terminal velocity and a lot of f'ing water are involved, did you not know this? we stand to lose tech in the water. had it crashed on land we'd have all the tech. how f'ing stupid are you? https://t.co/T0OWVIIxzM — von scrappy (@notscrappy530) February 5, 2023

Pretty f’ing stupid.

Just sayin’

Awesome job guys 👍 "The debris field from the balloon extends across about 7 nautical miles"https://t.co/jOBd7xIi4D — ☕Cozy-tude Honkitude🌄 (@posting_ls) February 6, 2023

But … DARK BRANDON!

It could have been shot down when it entered Alaskan airspace. The administration tried to keep it quiet so that it wouldn't affect @SecBlinken's trip to China & that's why it was able to traverse the US in what could be a dry run for an agricultural bioweapons delivery system. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) February 5, 2023

Yup.

Plus, it was considerate to let the balloon complete its mission first. Small acts of kindness like this are a nice change. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 5, 2023

Heh.

***

***

