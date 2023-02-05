If you’d have told us a year ago we’d be writing about Biden’s inability to react to a Communist Chinese balloon floating over our country … ok, so we wouldn’t have been the least bit surprised but still.

Seems the media, Lefties, and Democrats (same diff, we know) are super proud of Biden for taking the balloon out AFTER it already basically completed its mission.

Rah rah rah.

NEW: POTUS gave the order to shoot down the balloon on Wednesday, as soon as it could be done without jeopardizing American lives, SecDef Austin says. U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought the balloon down today. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/apjoFcRfP7 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 4, 2023

Biden gave the order.

Sure he did.

Whatever.

Democrats then took to Twitter to mock Americans who were understandably concerned about a Communist Chinese spy balloon floating over their heads.

Senator Chris Murphy really did a great job of embarrassing himself, his seat, his office, and his state.

Funny how they went from the balloon doesn’t exist, to the balloon is no big deal, to Biden got the balloon.

And gosh, if you were worried about our national security you’re a bed wetter.

Classy stuff.

Wild how OK Dems are with Chinese spying Some Dems in Congress are literally in bed with them https://t.co/tjIO1KsuBo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 5, 2023

Some Dems in Congress are literally in bed with them.

Hrm.

Not with idiots like you in office that violate their oath on a daily basis. Resign traitor. — REDCREDFLASH (@redcredflash) February 5, 2023

This is such a moronic response — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 5, 2023

Yeah, this is bad, even for a Democrat.

I’m guessing you won’t care/be asking for an intelligence assessment of information gathered by the oh so peaceful ChiComs? — Laura (@lewwy99) February 5, 2023

Because national security is such a joke… At least, during this administration. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) February 5, 2023

Sad but true.

Are you friggin' serious w/this elitist dismissive BS of Americans concerned w/our slip-sliding-away nat. security/sovereignty status? We're all just insignificant/expendable plebs to you except at election time. Your above tweet shld be campaign fodder for any1 challenging you. — Maggie (@drillanwr) February 5, 2023

Unfortunately yes, yes he is serious.

They changed their minds due to public outrage & shaming too late to do anything about it. They knew on the 28th, but acknowledged it over Montana. Another weakness & incompetence message for the Chinese like Afghanistan. — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) February 5, 2023

Very mature, China-lover — JSParker (@jsparker31) February 5, 2023

Bed wetters? Really, Senator? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 5, 2023

Yes.

Really.

Gotta love it, right?

Democrat Chris Murphy, now showing in 3 acts. pic.twitter.com/uxoEzy3Bff — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 5, 2023

And this guy’s a senator. Really?

***

***

