Dom Lucre is quickly making a name and presence for himself on social media, from tricking the Left into sharing threads about their own racism and anti-gun insanity to this interesting tweet/thread asking white people what their white privilege got them.

And as you likely already know, it didn’t get them very much.

Dear White People, what did your “Privilege” get you? — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 3, 2023

The responses to Dom’s tweet really speak for themselves, don’t you think?

Physical and mental child abuse, moving away from friends over and over, living in poverty, missing out on athletics b/c I lived too far away from school, severe depression, suicide attempts — before being rescued by God. But hey, I'm "white." So that means I was "privileged." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 3, 2023

$40 eggs and a weather balloon. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 3, 2023

With the cost of eggs? Dude, that IS privilege.

Heh.

And let’s hear it for the Chinese spy balloon!

I think mine is on back order. I hear poor whites are not immediate recipients so that may be my issue. I need to send customer service a follow up email — мяѕ. кєσ🌺 (@Mamavong_) February 3, 2023

Everything is shipping more slowly these days, we’re sure it will show up eventually.

Ahem.

A nifty bunch of people telling me about how us white women suck. — Gamma (@kilomikealpha77) February 3, 2023

Awww, that’s the best. Especially when the Left decided white women were the REAL problem behind racism because we don’t keep our evil white men in check and let them tell us how to vote and be racist and stuff.

No, really.

Their little tiny Lefty brains think like that.

I was denied scholarship due to being white. I was denied a promotion due to being white. That's about it. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) February 3, 2023

Sadly, all too common.

A family history of melanoma lol — Yonkaholic (@ZonkedAll) February 3, 2023

Working 60 hours a week for the privilege to lose 40% of my wages to taxes. — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) February 3, 2023

Ain’t that grand?

Let's see… grew up on welfare with no father. Abused as a child. Worked from age 9. Paid my way through college. Not complaining. — Paul Hurtado🏕️🇺🇲 (@Feydakyn) February 3, 2023

Tough.

Raised by a single mom and working since I was 16. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) February 3, 2023

An alcoholic father who beat my mom every weekend. A mother who has mental issues from it. Oh and sister that died at 36 from a heart attack which I blame stress. Oh and I work 7 days a week. Yea. That’s me. — 🇺🇸Kel🐘🏈 (@bamafan246) February 3, 2023

This privilege stuff doesn’t sound so hot.

All white people have an NDA on this issue so we are legally barred from answering — The Blaettman (@Blitzkreig1016) February 3, 2023

OOPSIE, our bad.

I'm still trying to figure that out. — Maureen O'Connell (@MaureenShilaly) February 3, 2023

Same.

Work ethic and a sense of responsibility? — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) February 3, 2023

We see what they did here.

Ethics. Values. Kindness. Hard work and studies paid off. Treating people as I want to be treated help in engaging with others. Family first. — J B (@JB58972931) February 3, 2023

Another day older and deeper in debt — Civil Roar (@Civil_Roar_) February 3, 2023

Annnd now that song is stuck in our heads.

I had a paper route @ 12, started babysitting @ 14, waited tables until I graduated HS, had 2 jobs while a full time student in college and kept my grades up. My husband's story is even more impressive. So not much. — Carol Kinghorn ⚔ 🙂#rejectbadscience (@KgHCarol) February 3, 2023

No privileges.. my family was poor and fatherless. We had a tough time. My mom raised us 3 boys on her own doing her best. The privilege I had was a mom that sacrificed it all to take care of us. — S (@MakeFamousDoge) February 3, 2023

Gosh, you know, we’re not experts or anything but other than a couple of responses about some good stuff, white privilege sucks.

A lot.

And you know, that means it’s not really a privilege.

***

Related:

Michael Shellenberger takes Hunter Biden APART for demanding his dad’s DOJ investigate whistleblower

If this thread about why America is REALLY helping Ukraine is true at ALL it’s HUGE (back to Obama?!)

AOC brings a knife to a gun-fight with Marjorie Taylor Greene and it like goes SOOO wrong for her

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership