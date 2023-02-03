Nobody ever accused Hunter Biden of being that smart … well, except his dad.

What exactly does Hunter think will happen if they go after the whistleblower? It only makes Hunter look worse, and that he’s trying to use his dad’s DOJ to make it happen kinda sorta totally proves corruption and abuse of power.

Just sayin’.

Michael Shellenberger of course said it far better in a thread:

Hunter Biden's attorneys yesterday urged the Justice Department to investigate the whistleblower who gave his laptop to the FBI without providing *any* new evidence suggesting criminal activity. President @JoeBiden must reject his son's chilling demands.https://t.co/rHpKcTMGoL — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

And it’s about more than Hunter just being a degenerate perv.

Hunter's attorneys demanded a criminal investigation of the computer repair store owner who gave the laptop to the FBI in December 2019, and of Biden’s political enemies, including Rudy Giuliani, a former President Donald Trump advisor, who gave the laptop to the New York Post. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

“Mr. [John Paul] Mac Isaac’s intentional, reckless, and likely unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden’s personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet,” said Hunter Biden’s attorney. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Or, you know, Hunter leaving the laptop there without ever coming back to get it did that … just sayin’.

But there is good evidence that computer store owner Mac Isaac followed the law. Since October 2020, a contract signed by Hunter Biden with Mac Isaac has been on the New York Post website. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s attorneys presented no evidence to the contrary. pic.twitter.com/e3Eouvc045 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Many still do not understand why this is an important story. They think the laptop is simply about Hunter smoking crack, having sex with prostitutes, sexually exploiting his employees, and selling access to his father, President Joe Biden, to Chinese and Ukrainian businessmen. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Ukrainian businessmen.

Sort of goes back to that crazy article we wrote about what America is really doing in the Ukraine.

But Hunter Biden’s laptop may matter less for the crimes it revealed than for the potential crimes that may have ensued. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

No single fact summarizes the real issue better than this one: the FBI took the laptop from Mac Isaac and six months later warned Facebook and Twitter executives that “Russians would release disinformation” about Hunter Biden just before the 2020 electionhttps://t.co/HyEKtQV4Tk — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Which led to the whole cover-up …

It is possible that the FBI agents who warned Twitter and Facebook executives of a coming Russian “hack and leak” operation relating to Hunter Biden did not know that other FBI agents had the laptop, and were strictly “compartmentalized.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

But it could also be that senior FBI officials, including the top agency officials, did, in fact, know that the laptop was real. Former top CIA media analyst Martin Gurri said, “I don’t think there’s any other possibility…. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

They knew about the laptop or must have known. And why did they say it was coming in October? They were seeding the ground to say, ‘You shouldn’t cover that.’ It was such a perversion of the truth.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Uh-huh.

What makes the episode even more suspicious is that when the New York Post published wholly accurate information from Hunter Biden’s laptop on October 14, 2020, the FBI’s former counsel-turned-Twitter deputy counsel, Jim Baker, urged Twitter executives to censor The NY Post story — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

… the FBI’s former counsel-turned-Twitter deputy counsel, Jim Baker.

Five days later, 50+ former intelligence community leaders claimed that laptop emails had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” but they didn’t. In fact, if there were “classic earmarks,” they were that the emails authentically belonged to Hunter Biden. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

They had to know the laptop was real.

Proof of that comes from the fact that Twitter’s own internal Head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, and his team concluded the emails appeared authentic, in part based on the contract, with Hunter Biden’s signature, and the FBI subpoena to Mac Isaac.https://t.co/BaayPOnXEU — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

The potentially coordinated effort to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop may represent election interference and the politicization of the FBI, an extremely dangerous situation that all Americans, no matter their politics, should fear. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

That.

All of that.

At best, Hunter Biden’s tactics are merely intended to intimidate Mac Isaac, who brought the laptop to light. At worst, they are a continued part of an ongoing “influence operation” effort to change the subject away from him, the Biden family business dealings, and the FBI. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Why not both?

It is possible but highly unlikely that President Joe Biden and his advisors did not know about, or disapproved of, yesterday’s letters from Hunter Biden’s attorneys. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

Either way, the president should reject the demand by his son that DoJ be wielded, at best, as a way to punish whistleblowers and, at worst, as a fishing expedition aimed at distracting attention from issues of national importance, including investigating the FBI. /END — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 2, 2023

And since Sleepy Joe should reject it … he probably won’t.

***

***

