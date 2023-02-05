Guys, Rick Wilson doesn’t give a damn about ‘muh democracy’. He’s not out there fighting the good fight to protect your RIGHTS and he’s certainly not any real sort of ‘resister’. And like this thread says, he knows Trump isn’t an actual threat, or compromised by Russia, and he knows he didn’t try to overthrow the government. What he does know is that not-so-bright people on the Left (and sadly, on the Right) will buy into this and DONATE DONATE DONATE.

They’ll pay for the right kind of hate.

Don’t take it from us though, check out this thread from one of our favorites, JustMindy:

A very lucrative game.

Yup.

Trending

Again, the more lucrative it is.

Yup again.

To be fair, it’s not exactly hard to get the Left/Democrats all worked up. Emotionally driven, thin-skinned, and painfully uninformed … the perfect ‘mark’.

Rick would much rather have Trump. Seriously, his fans still hate on Trump 24/7 and he hasn’t been president in over two years. They are BROKEN. And it’s easy to con people who are TERRIFIED the big orange man could COME BACK. REEEEEE.

Because let’s be honest, Rick can’t win … so he’d rather attack people who can and pretend that’s the way he likes it. A bunch of old ‘advisers’ who can’t advise their way out of a wet paper bag SO they do this instead.

Hey, we’re capitalists so to each their own, but anyone pretending Rick or any of these Lincoln Project tools are actually freedom fighters needs to get their heads out of their backsides.

Dark Brandon.

TFG.

***

Tags: DeSantisJustMindyRickRick WilsonTrump