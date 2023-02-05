Guys, Rick Wilson doesn’t give a damn about ‘muh democracy’. He’s not out there fighting the good fight to protect your RIGHTS and he’s certainly not any real sort of ‘resister’. And like this thread says, he knows Trump isn’t an actual threat, or compromised by Russia, and he knows he didn’t try to overthrow the government. What he does know is that not-so-bright people on the Left (and sadly, on the Right) will buy into this and DONATE DONATE DONATE.

They’ll pay for the right kind of hate.

Don’t take it from us though, check out this thread from one of our favorites, JustMindy:

For some of y’all who don’t “get” Rick Wilson, he doesn’t believe Trump is a threat to democracy, or compromised by Russia, or an insurrectionist. He knows Trump isn’t going to jail. He never believed there was a pee tape. This is a game to him. Nothing more. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 5, 2023

A very lucrative game.

Yup.

He doesn’t lie awake at night worried Trump might win again (that would be his wildest dream coming true). He doesn’t think Trump is a Nazi racist or a homophobe. Wilson & pals are con artists.Their latest con is Act Blue diehards. The more he whips them into a panic, the better. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 5, 2023

Again, the more lucrative it is.

Yup again.

His whole career has been about making bombastic ads to incite emotion like fear or anger in the viewer. He found it was easy to make Trump a boogy man to Democrats and convince them he was trying to steal their country. The money came pouring in. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 5, 2023

To be fair, it’s not exactly hard to get the Left/Democrats all worked up. Emotionally driven, thin-skinned, and painfully uninformed … the perfect ‘mark’.

DeSantis will be his next target. He’s already started. His hope is they can defame DeSantis enough that he will lose the primary because Trump is an easier mark for them. He’s more reactive and less displaced. He plays antagonist to their white knight way better. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 5, 2023

Rick would much rather have Trump. Seriously, his fans still hate on Trump 24/7 and he hasn’t been president in over two years. They are BROKEN. And it’s easy to con people who are TERRIFIED the big orange man could COME BACK. REEEEEE.

But he also has to start laying the ground for a campaign against DeSantis because if Trump were to lose, they have to keep the money flowing in. Just like he lied about having opp about a Cruz affair during 2016. He always has a back up villain. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 5, 2023

Because let’s be honest, Rick can’t win … so he’d rather attack people who can and pretend that’s the way he likes it. A bunch of old ‘advisers’ who can’t advise their way out of a wet paper bag SO they do this instead.

Hey, we’re capitalists so to each their own, but anyone pretending Rick or any of these Lincoln Project tools are actually freedom fighters needs to get their heads out of their backsides.

Exhibit 4,236,132 Rick is a grifter who was never a conservative. This is what he RT’s these days. pic.twitter.com/y19x2xGZNw — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 5, 2023

Dark Brandon.

TFG.

***

Related:

***

