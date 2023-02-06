What sort of maniac thinks it’s ok to threaten parents like this? Don’t answer that.

We are slowly but surely ‘evolving’ (regressing?) into a society where some people believe they should be able to threaten large groups of people with mass murder. It’s true. Luckily, since Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, there does seem to be an effort to enforce the Terms of Service more fairly across the board so conservatives aren’t getting suspended over the word pansy.

And Lefties aren’t allowed to threaten the lives of millions of parents:

What a sweetie, right?

Like you, we were shocked to see it actually removed and to hear that he’d been locked.

In the ‘olden days’ there is no way this guy would’ve been locked out for a threat. Hell, if you look at his timeline it’s obvious he’s never had any sort of consequences for what he tweets.

Was your favorite part of the banned book “genderqueer” the illustration with the incest or the illustration with the boys giving each other BJs. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 5, 2023

So, @FBI, does this fall into your wheelhouse or nah? — Ordnance Jay "Man Thing" Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 6, 2023

Sounds potentially like another one of those, ‘he was on our radar’ moments.

You're a clown. Give those awards back. — Odin's Beard (@M_C_Stephens) February 6, 2023

delete your account. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 5, 2023

Oh, he didn’t like this one much.

So many comments, but only 1 like. You are a horrible person and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/MkteSnggIH — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) February 5, 2023

Another threat.

That one is still there.

And wow, his obsession with seeing Nazis everywhere is really creepy.

It’s funny how people like you always say things like that rather than denying their perversions. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 5, 2023

*cough cough*

You have quite the history of making terroristic comments pic.twitter.com/99ijPXm99Q — Digital slavery is the end game (@NotGu357) February 5, 2023

Gosh, another one. Threatening the life of a sitting president.

Oh, and then there’s this one:

Extremists attacking students, threatening teachers, & attempting to take over school boards are funded by nationwide dark money, but they're defeated locally by parents who refuse to let books be banned & students indoctrinated by neo-fascists. Stand up, fight back, crush them. — Charles Jaco (@charlesjaco1) February 6, 2023

But you know, it’s the Right that’s dangerous and violent and stuff.

Totes.

Dear Missouri Women:

Despite Handmaid's Tale fascists like MO @AGAndrewBailey, you can order abortion pills by mail from international medical organizations. Aid Access is one of them. Step-by-step instructions

⬇️⬇️https://t.co/z8lNkeDJ01 — Charles Jaco (@charlesjaco1) February 2, 2023

Yikes.

It seems, like so many others in Florida's ruling class, @RepMattGaetz is a sexual sleeve and pedophile. But DOJ seems uninterested. Can't wait until the coconuts start falling on other FL fascists like DeSantis. Why am I so sure? It's Florida. https://t.co/4vJwHHhS8o — Charles Jaco (@charlesjaco1) February 1, 2023

He also retweets Rebekah Jones so … yeah. That really tells us all we need to know.

***

***

