What sort of maniac thinks it’s ok to threaten parents like this? Don’t answer that.

We are slowly but surely ‘evolving’ (regressing?) into a society where some people believe they should be able to threaten large groups of people with mass murder. It’s true. Luckily, since Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, there does seem to be an effort to enforce the Terms of Service more fairly across the board so conservatives aren’t getting suspended over the word pansy.

And Lefties aren’t allowed to threaten the lives of millions of parents:

What a sweetie, right?

Like you, we were shocked to see it actually removed and to hear that he’d been locked.

In the ‘olden days’ there is no way this guy would’ve been locked out for a threat. Hell, if you look at his timeline it’s obvious he’s never had any sort of consequences for what he tweets.

Sounds potentially like another one of those, ‘he was on our radar’ moments.

Oh, he didn’t like this one much.

Another threat.

That one is still there.

And wow, his obsession with seeing Nazis everywhere is really creepy.

*cough cough*

Gosh, another one. Threatening the life of a sitting president.

Oh, and then there’s this one:

But you know, it’s the Right that’s dangerous and violent and stuff.

Totes.

Yikes.

He also retweets Rebekah Jones so … yeah. That really tells us all we need to know.

***

***

