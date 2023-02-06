It’s not every day you see the Associated Press use the words ‘good as hell’ let alone while describing a giant, orange floral cape Lizzo wore on the red carpet at the Grammys. Then again, maybe it could be every day with the way the AP has fallen.

We get it, it’s in quotes so someone else said it but to use that as the tweet?

Guys.

They only made things worse for Lizzo and her cape:

Lizzo looks "good as hell" in an orange floral cape on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. https://t.co/TisoAE2Ldv pic.twitter.com/cerMAuIVFs — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 5, 2023

What was Lizzo thinking?

Yikes.

All the yikes.

Entertainment reporters are gushing over @lizzo’s Grammys red carpet look…

Am I missing something? Not a fan. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/E5hW46Acxd — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) February 6, 2023

She looks like a Jim Henson creation before his son took over and sold everything to evil Disney. And you know what’s really bad is she probably paid a ton for it.

The trolling, OH the trolling.

So much of it:

Am I the only one who sees uncanny resemblance? 😂 https://t.co/PGZeGP0WCL pic.twitter.com/tfxIZMXvpN — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 6, 2023

Or else Pizza is coming for YOU.

pic.twitter.com/H6jwuOlxjn — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) February 6, 2023

Something like that.

The new Whataburger uniforms are something — Evelyn (@EvelynLouise8) February 6, 2023

I’m getting heavy Grimace vibes when it’s up — tracer (@tracer_120) February 6, 2023

If Grimace had been orange, yes.

Actual visualisation of the Pfizer clot — CuriousRabitt 🐇🧐🇮🇪 (@ApocalypseBar_B) February 5, 2023

*snort*

Lookin good as hell alright. I love Doritos 🤤 pic.twitter.com/SWTheZpW9A — realdill (@govols2022) February 6, 2023

OMG, it does look like a giant nacho cheese Dorito.

🎶 Can you tell me how to get,

How to get to Sesame Street… 🎶 — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) February 5, 2023

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/xqONiIf6rf — Benjamin Gerdes (@benfgerdes) February 6, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

***

