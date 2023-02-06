Dom Lucre strikes again! By now, you’d think our pals on the Left would be onto him and his little ‘troll’ of getting them to retweet information, stories, and news they don’t really want to share but nope.

Says a lot about how likely they are just to read a headline and go with it.

Lucre’s thread on Epps is one of the most detail-filled we’ve seen yet:

And that makes it even funnier that Lefties are retweeting it.

It was odd watching the media make this guy the victim, especially since he’s the main person we see on video trying to get people to go to and into the Capitol. And the fact they did so little to him when they’re charging others with crazy crimes for simply going into the building … it all looks bad.

Lots of red flags with all of these ‘crimes’.

Who’s protecting Ray Epps?

It’s a fair question.

But but but … Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger told us he’s AOK or something.

Yup.

… have gone so far as to deny that Ray Epps exists.

Interesting.

They had no idea.

Sounds like a trap.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Detached, cool, and professional.

Hrm.

This whole thread only makes the J6 Committee avoiding Ray Epps look more suspicious.

And we didn’t think that was even possible.

