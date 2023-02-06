Before we go any further, check out that alliteration in the headline, right?

Booyah.

ANYWAY, we had to write about the Left’s meltdown over Andrea Mitchell DARING to cover Biden and his terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad Communist Chinese balloon. Seems they want her to cover other less damaging things to the potato in the White House.

You guys, this never fails to crack us up:

@mitchellreports listened to you and Sen Jim Hines. You are a disgrace. There is no connection between the balloon notification and the classified documents. Biden and trump are different and your implication his issue is as bad as trumps is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/PB7qxrITiw — Kim 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊❄️❄️🐶🇺🇦🇺🇦😺 (@kdet33) February 6, 2023

Does Gym Jordan write Andrea Mitchell's questions 4 her interviews w/Dems?She talks just like he does!Long on gotcha questions,false equivalencies& innuendo,short on facts&any semblance of unbiased journalism!She shld put out a disclaimer that she hates Biden's in her opening — William Castillo (@felinesfor420) February 6, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

@mitchellreports Andrea, this was not a one-time balloon; Trump had 3, and apparently we, too, use spy balloons, and the protocol is to jam and monitor each other's balloons. This balloon dropped too low & was spotted by media. Biden had no choice but to respond to the "threat." — RMCNYC (@rmcnyc) February 6, 2023

Awww, there’s that ‘but Trump’ we’ve been missing.

Ok, so we haven’t really been MISSING it.

And they didn’t spell it tRump, so it doesn’t count quite as much but still.

Repeatedly calling it a "spy" balloon without confirmation doesn't help! — Les (@les61410) February 6, 2023

What sort of balloon do they think Communist China sent here?

Hot Air balloon? Kids ballon? Weather balloon?

Psh.

They don’t want people on their supposed channels covering the real news.

Alrighty.

This says so much.

Andrea Mitchell always has GOP guests giving advice on what Democrats should do (For our election calendar for instance). We don't care what the GOP think about Democratic operations. Why the h would we take advice from Republicans? It's asinine. @MSNBC — True Blue Sea 🌊🌊 ❄️🌨️❄️ 🌊🌊 (@true_sea) February 6, 2023

How dare she talk to people who disagree with them and offer other views!

The nerve.

Andrea Mitchell just now criticized Biden’s shooting down China’s balloon — and the Republican’s criticism that Biden waited a week because “You know, Republicans are always very concerned about the safety and protecting our women and children…” — Sandra Macleod White (@Brava_Sandra) February 6, 2023

Truth hurts, eh?

***

