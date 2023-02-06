We’ve covered some pretty bad takes when it comes to Biden and his big commie balloon problem, from Joe Scarborough claiming it was actually a GOOD thing that Biden let China spy on the entire country to jack-a-ninnies claiming it was happening all of the time under Trump.

But this take from Whoopi Goldberg … wow.

Hey, all we can say after watching this slop is that she definitely belongs on The View:

Whoopi defends China violating U.S. airspace because "we spy on them. They spy on us. We find out stuff. They find out stuff. And the world keeps going around." pic.twitter.com/ecLhd0SAH9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 6, 2023

Guess we should just be glad Whoopi didn’t use this opportunity to make stupid comments about the Holocaust again.

Hey, it’s no big deal if China spies on us …

That’s a helluva take, though.

‘We spy on them. They spy on us,’ Whoopi defends China's spy balloon; Hostin defends Pentagon hiding intel from Trump https://t.co/cFOi4V1yLN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 6, 2023

What an absolute buffoon. — Outside My Purview (@MyPurview) February 6, 2023

Now now, this is an insult to absolute buffoons everywhere.

There’s no low they won’t go to protect their precious incompetent creepy Joe. — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) February 6, 2023

Any doubt that her take would be different if the president were a republican? — SniperKitty (@AaronHenager1) February 6, 2023

Oh, like the rest of the media and ‘entertainment,’ she’d be OUTRAGED and find a way to somehow bring Russia into this.

I feel so much better now! — ChickieAngel (@BrazosQueen) February 6, 2023

Right?

Totally.

Since we do it too this makes everything so much better.

Repeat after us … WOOF.

