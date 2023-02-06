As Twitchy readers know, Charles Jaco who was apparently at some point a fairly well-known journalist was actually locked out of Twitter and his tweet removed after he threatened parents pushing back on school boards with what amounted to basically as mass murder.

If you need a reminder of what the tweet said or you missed it:

Yikes, right?

And seriously, if Twitter actually removed his tweet and locked him then you KNOW it was bad. What we didn’t realize about Jaco was that he was fairly well-known in certain circles. We said well-known, not necessarily well-liked.

Dana Loesch with the one-two:

Reminder, local z-lister Jaco is so unhinged he once tired suing the *entire* Internet for making fun of his viral-for-the-wrong-reasons fake news reporting from "Iraq." https://t.co/vrnOCXJCHz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2023

Wait.

He tried to sue the ENTIRE Internet.

Alrighty then … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wasn't he on one of the STL radio stations in the 90s? — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) February 6, 2023

Yes. Stories went around the station I first aired that he would go into the employee kitchen, pour his remaining coffee into the coffee pot, swirl it around, and refill his own. Nast-eee. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2023

GROSS.

We shall place this in the ‘Things We Need Never Had Known About Charles Jaco’ column.

Heh.

Local nutcase, Charles Jaco, is at it again. This time advocating for domestic terrorism. I’m sure there’s a nice padded room somewhere for you, Chucky. https://t.co/ZmFv77WYLw — St. Louis Young Republicans (@stlyrs) February 6, 2023

Full transparency, this editor had never heard of Jaco – and this was not the best introduction he could have made.

Like, not at all.

If Charles Jaco was a serious journalist, he would sit down with some of those parents for an interview. But confirming his own biases is easy clicks. — Camellia (@RareCamellia) February 5, 2023

That would mean he was a real journalist and not just a glorified Twitter troll.

***

