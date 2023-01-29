As Twitchy readers know, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar went on CNN State of the Union this morning to whine about being kicked off their committees and while Schiff for Brains was happy to push the Russian collusion hoax lie for a THIRD TIME, Ilhan Omar almost outdid him by trying to pretend she wasn’t anti-Semitic, she was stupid.

Or ignorant.

Or whatever.

Watch this:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar says she was "not aware that the word 'hypnotized' was a trope" and "wasn't aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money." pic.twitter.com/MgmdBOvPCN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2023

It’s never a fun choice between anti-Semitic or stupid.

She chose stupid.

This is some amazing bullshit. Plus that she's sitting next to Adam Schiff makes it even better. https://t.co/hip84q2eeU — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 29, 2023

Lying liars all sitting together … good times.

She knew exactly what she was saying. It’s why she said it. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) January 29, 2023

"I'm not racist, I'm just a complete idiot" — BTME (@btme87) January 29, 2023

Lol literally no one believes that — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 29, 2023

I honestly wasn't aware of water. — loom 🕯 (@jrloom) January 29, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

She wasn’t aware that water is wet.

Too funny.

Pants on fire! — SG (@StevieG391) January 29, 2023

Big time.

