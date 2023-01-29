As Twitchy readers know, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar went on CNN State of the Union this morning to whine about being kicked off their committees and while Schiff for Brains was happy to push the Russian collusion hoax lie for a THIRD TIME, Ilhan Omar almost outdid him by trying to pretend she wasn’t anti-Semitic, she was stupid.

Or ignorant.

Or whatever.

Watch this:

It’s never a fun choice between anti-Semitic or stupid.

She chose stupid.

Trending

Lying liars all sitting together … good times.

HA HA HA HA HA

She wasn’t aware that water is wet.

Too funny.

Big time.

***

Related:

Elon Musk uses latest #TwitterFiles to drop those who pushed Russia collusion hoax in 1 BLISTERING tweet

BOOM: Dan Bongino says what FAR too many refuse to say about Tyre Nichols video (watch)

J.K. Rowling politely explaining to trans-activist haters that she gives ZERO f**ks is PERFECTION

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismBenjaminsIlhan Omar