We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing “the” labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses. And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant. — APStylebook (@APStylebook) January 26, 2023

People experiencing Frenchness. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 26, 2023

It’s okay to dehumanize the French. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 26, 2023

Except the French fries — Nefarious Polls (@FordTim1213) January 26, 2023

Just to be clear, instead of saying "The French" I should say "people with mental illness"? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 26, 2023

Pretty sure the French ain’t gonna like this tweet. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 26, 2023

So "people with Frenchness" — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) January 26, 2023

Nothing is more dehumanizing than being called French — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 26, 2023

Excuse me, but how dare you? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 26, 2023

AS A person living with marginalization I support this. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 26, 2023

