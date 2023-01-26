We like this bada*s version of Kevin McCarthy. Booyah. It seems like Republicans in the past were always more concerned about playing nice than beating Democrats at their own game, but not so much right now.

And not so much with McCarthy who tweeted this out today.

Thinking he’s sick and tired of both Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell – and with the endless whining and threats over the past few days after they were kicked off their committees who could blame him?

Watch:

Adam Schiff lied.

– about Russian collusion

– about Hunter Biden's laptop

– about knowing a whistleblower Eric Swalwell had a relationship with a Chinese spy. They are disqualified from serving on the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/yJ8S73QI7O — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 26, 2023

Done.

So done.

And damn, son.

Couldn’t love this any more!!! Thank you for saying it! — Mary (@Mary370854541) January 26, 2023

You're doing a fabulous job sir. Only excitement in D.C. currently. Thank you!! — Buggy Ridge (@buggy_ridge) January 26, 2023

Thank you sir! — Enrique Chhun (@EnriqueChhun) January 26, 2023

Don’t.

Back.

Down.

Republicans are going to have to be just as ruthless as if not more so than the Democrats. Look at what Nancy Pelosi did …

Time to stop playing nice.

We’re thinking McCarthy DEFINITELY got the memo.

***

Related:

MOCK-FEST: Bette Midler offers most ABSURD take on 99.9% of law-abiding gun owners and HOO boy

Powerful thread pulls NO punches DECIMATING gross lies pro-aborts have spewed about Red states

Dom Lucre TRICKS Dems/Lefties into reading about and SHARING their racist history in BRUTAL thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership