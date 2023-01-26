We like this bada*s version of Kevin McCarthy. Booyah. It seems like Republicans in the past were always more concerned about playing nice than beating Democrats at their own game, but not so much right now.

And not so much with McCarthy who tweeted this out today.

Thinking he’s sick and tired of both Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell – and with the endless whining and threats over the past few days after they were kicked off their committees who could blame him?

Watch:

Done.

So done.

And damn, son.

Don’t.

Back.

Down.

Republicans are going to have to be just as ruthless as if not more so than the Democrats. Look at what Nancy Pelosi did …

Time to stop playing nice.

We’re thinking McCarthy DEFINITELY got the memo.

