Oh goodie, the Dow Jones has dropped below 30,000.

Our economy just keeps getting worse, almost as if the pudding pop in ‘charge’ doesn’t have a freakin’ clue what he’s doing.

JUST IN – Dow Jones drops below 30,000. pic.twitter.com/dJl25WEli5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2022

Gosh, that’s not great but hey, at least that mean orange guy isn’t around, right?

No mean tweets though https://t.co/7sXBZMnTnl — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 23, 2022

Yeah … that’s not good.

Like, at all.

Dow Jones Industrial Average is now lower than the day Joe Biden took office https://t.co/fL9SdmW2XZ — WPA Intelligence (@WPAIntel) September 23, 2022

From IBTimes.com:

U.S. stocks declined sharply in early trading Friday, extending a weeks-long slide fueled by inflation and recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points, under 30,000 points for the first time since June, shortly after the opening bell. About a half-hour into the trading session, the Dow Jones index was down 425.83 points, or 1.42%, to 29,65085. The S&P 500 dropped 68.14 points, or 1.81%, to 3,689.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 224.14 points, or 2.03%, to 10,836.07. It was the fourth day in a row all three indices declined.

How quickly will the Biden admin spin this into something like, ‘our recovery is not about Wall Street, it’s about the middle class’?

Over/under?

The only solution is to send more money to Ukraine. — AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) September 23, 2022

Biden did it again and that’s NOT a good thing.

Thank you Joe Biden. — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) September 23, 2022

Best economy ever, Jack! — -Rizzow- (@JeyFNRow) September 23, 2022

That they did.

