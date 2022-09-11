Hey, good news! Even if you’re having a hard time affording gas and groceries, WaPo says you’re feeling better about the economy. No, really.

Sure, you’re paying a least a dollar more per gallon of gas than even a year ago (far more than when Trump was president) and grocery staples like milk, butter, bread, and meat continue to climb in cost (if you can even find them at the store) BUT HEY. You’re feeling better about the economy.

Yeah, we made a similar face.

Americans are finally feeling better about the economy https://t.co/W8AxvDSf0H>><> Today we get reports that American military families are told by the Pentagon to get food stamps. And the Democrat party press publishes this BS. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) September 11, 2022

From WaPo:

Consumer sentiment, which hit rock bottom in June, has begun inching up in recent weeks. Gas prices are down. Decades-high inflation appears to be easing. And at the same time, Americans are making small changes — buying meat in bulk, for example, or shifting more of their shopping to discount chains — suggesting that many families are learning to deal with higher prices. “While consumer sentiment is still fairly low by historic standards, we’re starting to see pretty dramatic improvements,” said Joanne W. Hsu, an economist at the University of Michigan and director of its closely watched consumer surveys. “It’s very much being driven by a slowdown in inflation, particularly with the decline in gas prices.”

An economist at the University of Michigan.

Really?

HA HA HA HA HA

Don't forget the drop in household wealth. — Curmudgeonly Ron (@yepronsaidit) September 11, 2022

Biden’s economy.

Biden’s America.

Yay us.

People will believe it — beagleslivesmatter (@Beaglesmatter) September 11, 2022

Only stupid people … you know, the 1 in 3 Americans who think Biden is still doing a good job.

@abhabhattarai must live in an alternate society — Marian (@marian_olivei) September 11, 2022

What a disgrace — Lisa S (@LisaSkidmore11) September 11, 2022

If anything, forgetting how great the economy was four years ago and accepting Biden's horrible new normal. — Gee_Wally (@Capn_Pike) September 11, 2022

Sad it has come to this…. — Jeffrey Lay (@TheJeffreyLay) September 11, 2022

And all too predictable.

***

Related:

Biden’s a THREAT to our democracy then, right?! Bullet points from the WH about Biden’s ‘economic plan’ sound super FAMILIAR

Gonna cry AGAIN? Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED (then dragged some more) for trashing J6 defendant Simone Gold AFTER serving her time

‘Way out of your LEAGUE here, buddy’! Keith Olbermann writes a check his butt can’t CASH trying to pick a fight with Royce White (DAMN SON)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!