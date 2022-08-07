Senate Democrats just voted to raise taxes during a recession.

Something even Obama himself said was a bad idea.

Yay, Democrats.

From Politico:

Senate Democrats passed their signature climate, tax and health care package Sunday afternoon, handing a long-sought victory to President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer even as the bill hit some last-minute snags. In a 51-50 vote, Senate Democrats approved their party-line package after an amendment process that spanned more than 15 hours. Democrats fought off most GOP efforts to change their fragile deal but did make a change just before the bill’s final passage that adjusted the corporate minimum tax provisions.

Way to go, Mitch. Really, great job. Imagine if he had done more to protect those Georgia seats.

The core of the legislation includes lowering some prescription drug prices, providing more than $300 billion into climate change and clean energy and imposing a 15 percent minimum tax on large corporations, plus a new 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks. The bill also increases IRS enforcement and extends Obamacare subsidies through the 2024 election.

In other words, they’re going to give their pals in Green Energy a bunch of taxpayer money while raising taxes on corporations who will turn around and raise prices for customers who will feel the increase, not the corporations.

And they did this DURING A RECESSION, YOU GUYS. What a bunch of a-holes.

If you like inflation at 9% you are going to love it at 20% — Italian Short King (@ITShortKing) August 7, 2022

Silver lining is it lets the GOP write great ads for the fall, especially in purple states. "Dems raised taxes on YOU" "Dems increased inflation for YOU" "Dems are sending more IRS agents for YOU" — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) August 7, 2022

The last hurrah — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) August 7, 2022

Man, we hope so.

Taxes are going to go way up along with energy costs. There will be less money for people to spend and and it's all a political boondoggle with the wealthy getting richer from all the green Investments. — John (@Jraptor11) August 7, 2022

We’re going to hear nothing but how successful Biden has been getting this overreaching, massive spending bill passed. Grab your barf bags, the media are going to be even more unbearable than usual.

Long-dreaded? Definitely. — 🌵2022 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) August 7, 2022

Exactly.

