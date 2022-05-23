As Twitchy readers know, John Harwood wrote an entire story about one economist who claimed since the government gave Americans so much free money they werenâ€™t being impacted by the horrific inflation and were doing pretty good.

No seriously, he wrote it. Donâ€™t believe us? Go read it and then come back â€¦

Ok, so you see the dude is whack. You probably already knew that if youâ€™ve read anything from him but man oh man, his article claiming Americans shouldnâ€™t believe their lying eyes about how broke they are in Bidenâ€™s America is really crap. Imagine how absolutely conceited and out-of-touch with real people someone would have to be to push such nonsense. That sums up our media and D.C. elite.

Sunny McSunnyface wrote a short, not-sweet, and kick-a*s thread dropping anyone who believes that tripe or tries pushing it to protect Biden and the Democrats leading up to the midterms:

Ever, ever, ever, ever. Never. Ever.

Pretty sure Sunny is saying EVER.

Got it?

Good.

Keep going:

Trending

White House poodle.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And thereâ€™s no amount of pretending itâ€™s not being caused by our current â€˜leadersâ€™. Especially since things just keep getting worse.

Read his lips.

Huzzah!

Itâ€™s certainly starting to feel that way.

***

Related:

â€˜Indistinguishable from Confederate talking pointsâ€™: Nikole Hannah-Jones SHREDDED for claiming the North DIDNâ€™T fight to end slavery

MIC. DROP! Noam Blum OWNS Nina Jankowicz in back and forth after she ADMITS she just wanted to control domestic â€˜disinformationâ€™

Because THATâ€™S not terrifying AF or anything â€“> Jack Posobiec DETAINED by Swiss police at Davos (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: d.C.economiceconomyinflationSunny McSunnyface

Recommended Twitchy Video