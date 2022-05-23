As Twitchy readers know, John Harwood wrote an entire story about one economist who claimed since the government gave Americans so much free money they werenâ€™t being impacted by the horrific inflation and were doing pretty good.

No seriously, he wrote it. Donâ€™t believe us? Go read it and then come back â€¦

Ok, so you see the dude is whack. You probably already knew that if youâ€™ve read anything from him but man oh man, his article claiming Americans shouldnâ€™t believe their lying eyes about how broke they are in Bidenâ€™s America is really crap. Imagine how absolutely conceited and out-of-touch with real people someone would have to be to push such nonsense. That sums up our media and D.C. elite.

Sunny McSunnyface wrote a short, not-sweet, and kick-a*s thread dropping anyone who believes that tripe or tries pushing it to protect Biden and the Democrats leading up to the midterms:

Trying to convince economically struggling Americans that actually they aren't struggling at all never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever works. Never. Ever. â€” Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 23, 2022

Ever, ever, ever, ever. Never. Ever.

Pretty sure Sunny is saying EVER.

Got it?

Good.

Keep going:

"Oh, I thought I couldn't afford groceries this week but then the White House's poodle tweeted that actually I'm fine and so now I have money in my bank account!" has never been said by anyone, ever. â€” Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 23, 2022

White House poodle.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Economic pain is probably the single most significant thing you just can't gaslight people about. They know what their bills look like. They know what their bank accounts look like. They know if they're financially struggling. There's no hiding it and there's no spinning it. â€” Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 23, 2022

And thereâ€™s no amount of pretending itâ€™s not being caused by our current â€˜leadersâ€™. Especially since things just keep getting worse.

Ask George HW Bush. â€” GayPatriot+ (@GayPatriotPlus) May 23, 2022

Read his lips.

Margaritas and Spin Classes for all! â€” Louis Caverly (@LouCaverly) May 23, 2022

Huzzah!

The Dems are trying to get smoked in November. Sheesh. ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜… â€” Soonerfan1208 (@wint1208) May 23, 2022

Itâ€™s certainly starting to feel that way.

***

