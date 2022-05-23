Ok, so letâ€™s be honest, nobody expects Nikole Hannah-Jones to A) know history or B) be honest about history so we werenâ€™t the least bit surprised to see her claiming the North didnâ€™t fight to end slavery. Pretty sure they wanted to end slavery for a multitude of reasons PLUS they wanted to preserve the Union but to claim they didnâ€™t die in a war to end slavery is just â€¦ really effed up.

Case in point:

1) The North did not fight the Civil War to end slavery. 2) Love how you erase Haiti. 3) Every other country ended slavery without needing to fight a war and we were third to last in our hemisphere to abolish slavery. Next. â€” Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2022

They didnâ€™t fight to end slavery. Really?

Reading that again â€¦ dafuq?

You re-write history to suit your beliefs. If the North didn't fight to end slavery, then obviously the South didn't fight to keep it (you can't have it both ways). Btw, Haiti has been a failed state for many decades, 3/4 of the population live on $2 or less per day. â€” Mikael Covey (@LitUpMagazine1) May 22, 2022

How silly. The South fought to preserve slavery, the North fought to preserve the Union. Basic history. â€” Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 23, 2022

HER basic history.

Maybe.

That's your opinion, but it isn't historical fact: https://t.co/VGGcVZXIjq â€” Mikael Covey (@LitUpMagazine1) May 23, 2022

What do you know? Opinion, not fact.

Would that make it revisionist history?

Asking for a friend.

Just going to point out that this NHJ tweet is indistinguishable from a neo-confederate talking point from about 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/378gWDiIz1 â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) May 22, 2022

Ouch.

Slavery still exists today in some countries, so as usual she doesn't know what she's talking about. â€” Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 23, 2022

But HAITI.

Soâ€¦ none of this is close to true. Yikes â€” Jill Claude Hamilton (@chicwithissues) May 23, 2022

I look forward to watching the field defend her after she says that Lincoln actually just wanted to overturn the banking system. â€” Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) May 22, 2022

Or that the civil war was really fought over tariffs. â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) May 22, 2022

It's rather interesting how so much modern left-wing historiography on the Antebellum South is indistinguishable from Confederate "King Cotton" propaganda. â€” Coaseâ€™s Ghost (@Matheus04406244) May 22, 2022

A lot of 1619 points line up nicely with Lost Cause or Reconciliationist talking points, actually. From 'Lincoln was a racist, too!' to King Cotton to the rehabilitation of the long-discarded 'bumbling generation' thesis and on and on. It'd be funny if it weren't so sad. â€” Cougar Spider (@CougarSpider) May 22, 2022

Who knew?

***

