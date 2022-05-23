Say what you will about Jack Posobiec, whether you’re a fan or not, his being ‘detained’ at Davos is seriously scary stuff. And the fact none of them want to be filmed talking about why they’re detaining him makes this even creepier.

Oh, and none of them will tell him why he’s being detained.

Fun fun.

Watch:

They don’t like to be filmed?

Well, we’re gonna guess Jack doesn’t like being detained, so boo hoo.

Just when you think things can’t get any more Orweillian.

This is all a conspiracy theory, they say as they detain conservative journalists.

Oof.

We had a similar reaction.

Will keep an eye on this and keep you updated as we learn more.

***

