Say what you will about Jack Posobiec, whether you’re a fan or not, his being ‘detained’ at Davos is seriously scary stuff. And the fact none of them want to be filmed talking about why they’re detaining him makes this even creepier.

Oh, and none of them will tell him why he’s being detained.

Fun fun.

Watch:

BREAKING: Detained at Davos pic.twitter.com/H1RdaOebDI — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

They don’t like to be filmed?

Well, we’re gonna guess Jack doesn’t like being detained, so boo hoo.

We just got DETAINED at Davos by WEF Police https://t.co/C4gz5UFWUE — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

Just when you think things can’t get any more Orweillian.

They're detaining conservative journalists at Davos right now – just to prove what we say about the NWO is 100% true. https://t.co/qYKSJVIUcM — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 23, 2022

This is all a conspiracy theory, they say as they detain conservative journalists.

pic.twitter.com/N9TrIus8FO — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) May 23, 2022

Oof.

The civilian on far right (blue jacket/grey pants) is the one who ordered Jack's detainment. https://t.co/5T9Cj2u6sU — Nixie (@TexianteaAb) May 23, 2022

retweeting because she specifically asked for this to be deleted https://t.co/uozvN7ROd8 — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔹𝕚𝕘 𝔻𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕪 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕖𝕖𝕕 (@AppleseedDaddy) May 23, 2022

Stop filming. You are infringing on my rights while I infringe the rights of a conservative. It’s totally fair. https://t.co/md47uOWvvW — Peat Moss 🐘🥃🏈🛩🗽 (@wesmoss1018) May 23, 2022

We had a similar reaction.

Will keep an eye on this and keep you updated as we learn more.

***

