Remember when the Biden admin tried to tell us their handy-dandy Ministry of Truth aka Governance Board of Disinformation would just be focusing on foreign disinformation from Russia and from human traffickers regarding border migration?

Well, we all knew that was BS but to see the EX-minister of truth herself claim otherwise?

No wonder Noam Blum called her out:

As @JerylBier points out, Jankowicz cites disinformation in domestic politics even though DHS said outright that the governance board would specifically focus on *foreign* disinformation from Russia and from human traffickers regarding border migration. https://t.co/T2R51Hi4Gp pic.twitter.com/3IaX3gWWlq — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 23, 2022

Gosh, that looks like domestic politics to us. Hey, we’re not a former Minister of Disinformation so what do we know but yeah … that doesn’t look like she just wanted to focus on forein disinformation.

Nina snapped at Noam:

The thread you're citing—which you've removed the initial context to—is in reference to a paper about *hostile state disinfo.* You can disagree w/ my assessment that it affects domestic politics/discourse, but the strategy described in the paper is the work I'm referring to. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) May 23, 2022

Oh, so he took it out of context. Alrighty.

But Noam had other thoughts …

I think you have a fundamental misunderstanding of what "context" means. Speaking of something being entrenched in domestic politics necessarily means combating domestic sources of disinformation, which is not what you were hired to do. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 23, 2022

Not to mention that by disabling replies to your tweets, you are preventing people from introducing any context that might show you are wrong or otherwise refute your claims, so please don't lecture me on the best practices of informational discourse, Nina. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 23, 2022

That’s not how any of this works, Nina.

Mic. Freaking. Drop.

Minister, you can disagree with Noam’s assessments, but you have no right to censor them. — Max+ (@MaxNordau) May 23, 2022

If you want to engage and defend yourself why disable replies to your original tweet? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 23, 2022

Because she only wants to engage with CERTAIN people.

Duh.

The board was to be DHS, and used to counter foreign sources of misinformation, no domestic uses? pic.twitter.com/H6WXGuTl89 — Dave (@RVA_dave) May 23, 2022

You're saying an armed government enforcement agency sworn to operate exclusively against foreign operatives was going to be used domestically against US citizens? pic.twitter.com/fn1T6irm3n — IncogNeato (@incogneato128) May 23, 2022

We feel shocked.

She's like the guy that pulls the condom out at the beginning of the date by accident and then tries to cover for the rest of the night. — Avery Lawton (@AveryLawton8) May 23, 2022

This actually works.

HA HA HA HA HA

Gee, they lied to us, what a surprise 🙄 — BasedCaesar (@DroMoneyyy) May 23, 2022

It’s so unlike the Biden admin to lie like that, right?

***

