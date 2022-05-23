Just a few days ago Nina Jankowicz’s very short career as the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board came to an end. The irony of all ironies is that the person tapped to unearth “disinformation” has herself been found to have been quite guilty of spreading that very thing. However, Jankowicz refuses to take the L and move on, and now has more to say:

Jankowicz outlined the kinds of work she wanted to do at the DHS:

“A few contextless tweets”? LOL.

The replies are turned off because no doubt Jankowicz knew she’d be reminded of the irony yet again.

Jankowicz certainly has a lot of experience with “disinformation,” just not in the way she’d like everybody to believe.

