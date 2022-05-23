Just a few days ago Nina Jankowicz’s very short career as the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board came to an end. The irony of all ironies is that the person tapped to unearth “disinformation” has herself been found to have been quite guilty of spreading that very thing. However, Jankowicz refuses to take the L and move on, and now has more to say:

Thinking a lot the past few weeks about the paper I co-authored in the US Army War College Quarterly in 2020: https://t.co/A5PdjSUOrU It lays out a government strategy for dealing with disinformation based on 3 Cs- capability, coordination, and cooperation. (1/) — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) May 23, 2022

Jankowicz outlined the kinds of work she wanted to do at the DHS:

-Capability: ensuring civil servants can recognize and know how to respond to hostile state disinfo.

-Coordination: fostering connections w/in depts and across gov't to mount synced up responses

-Cooperation: working with allies, academia, civil society to address threat (2/) — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) May 23, 2022

Since this piece was published in summer 2020, the spread and effects of disinformation on American society have only worsened and become entrenched in domestic politics (as the last few weeks of my life have shown). (3/) — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) May 23, 2022

This is the type of work I had hoped to do at DHS, and the type of work the USG sorely needs to invest in. This is the type of work that I have built my career on—not a few contextless tweets. And this is the type of work I will continue in the public sphere. (4/4) — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) May 23, 2022

“A few contextless tweets”? LOL.

Nina Jankowicz @wiczipedia doesn't even have the moral courage to open this tweet to criticism. This is the character of the person who aspired to be the Grand Arbiter of Truth.#MinistryOfTruth https://t.co/Ty7LWiAv7d — Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) May 23, 2022

The “ministry of truth” would be tsar wants you to know she co-authored a paper about how the govt should be more fascist. The most telling part of this thread? She closed off responses to everyone except her echo chamber. That’s not how a democracy works, Scary Poppins. https://t.co/RwuF3tLMa1 — 🕰🌼 gretchen 🕰🌼 🇺🇸 (@gretchiekc) May 23, 2022

The replies are turned off because no doubt Jankowicz knew she’d be reminded of the irony yet again.

Hi Nina — now that you are tweeting, please respond to these instances of you pushing disinfo. You can start with your promotion of the false Alfa Bank collusion claims in 2016.https://t.co/CIvWc8Wl75https://t.co/DE107BbFX6https://t.co/NFrbGWWjeGhttps://t.co/EZnxFpL7pm https://t.co/lKuOixnAMx pic.twitter.com/R1AtcHIqpZ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 23, 2022

This you? Seems to me you are leader in disinformation. Care to correct your lies about Russiagate? https://t.co/x6jONZbpXk pic.twitter.com/xhsoom6WBX — Jsfitchpatrick (@jsfitchpatrick) May 23, 2022

Jankowicz certainly has a lot of experience with “disinformation,” just not in the way she’d like everybody to believe.

***

Related:

Nina Jankowicz can’t believe that critics would ‘endanger our national security’ by looking for dirt on a pregnant public servant like her [videos]

Failed Disinfo Czar Nina Jankowicz complains she was ‘undone exactly by a disinformation campaign’ from people who don’t care about ‘our national security’

Nina Jankowicz tells MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that criticism of her was ‘wildly out of context’

White House says Nina Jankowicz has a strong history of calling out misinformation on both the Left and Right

Recommended Twitchy Video