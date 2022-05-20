Nina Jankowicz has now officially failed at two things in life: being a Broadway star, and being the head of a Ministry of Truth, aka the Disinformation Governance Board.

Her dreams of the latter were dashed this week when the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security made the difficult decision to “pause” the board, and Jankowicz resigned.

Nina Jankowicz: "unfortunately and ironically we were undone exactly by a disinformation campaign coming from folks who apparently want to put our national security behind their own personal political ambitions." pic.twitter.com/68i4HExmjt — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) May 20, 2022

No wonder Taylor Lorenz was given the exclusive rights to the scoop on Nina Jankowicz’s spectacular downfall. These two ladies love to make themselves the victims of “disinformation campaigns” that are based on using their own words and actions to hold them accountable.

Translation: “the true information—videos, dammit—that came out about me, made it very hard for me to call other true information false, and that was my entire job description….” https://t.co/xrGMTqEYll — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2022

And we wouldn’t be even remotely surprised to hear Taylor Lorenz also attempt to make the argument that people are criticizing her because they don’t care about national security. She and Jankowicz are two peas in a drama queen pod.

"Our national security" How effective could Jankowicz have been at fighting disinformation if she supposedly couldn't even counter a "disinformation campaign" (her spin) that was aimed at her and this board? https://t.co/EXqDaMWa2z — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 20, 2022

If Nina Jankowicz is a disinformation expert, why was her new board caught off guard and unprepared for a nefarious disinformation campaign and why didn't she know how to counter it? https://t.co/y3QOAGtwif — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

Wasn’t Nina Jankowicz the one putting her own personal political ambitions ahead of national security by choosing to be a part of the farce known as the Disinformation Governance Board? If disinformation is such a grave risk to our national security, shouldn’t she be better at, you know, fighting disinformation?

We have a foolproof strategy to address disinformation WAIT NOT THAT KIND — White House Office of Dragon Energy (@WhiteHouseOffi4) May 20, 2022

Snort.

"Nina, it looks like the very thing we hired you for is happening TO YOU." "Well I'm stumped. Fold the entire thing. " — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

Oh well. In any event, if Nina Jankowicz is smart, she’ll still find a way to make lemonade out of her tremendously difficult ordeal:

I hope this heartbreaking story makes it to Broadway https://t.co/6PBjJGdFXG — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 20, 2022

Do we smell a Tony?

***

