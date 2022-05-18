LOLOLOLOLOLOL!

The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz is reporting that the DHS Disinformation Governance Board — aka Joe Biden’s The Ministry of Truth — has been “paused” and the board’s director, Nina Jankowicz, is “considering leaving”:

According to Lorenz, it’s because of “coordinated right-wing attacks”:

The ‘pause’ of the newly-created Disinfo Governance Board comes as its head, Nina Jankowicz, has been the target of vicious, coordinated right-wing attacks, which govt officials have failed to effectively counter

It would be nice if she cited some evidence of the “coordinated” part, but nah:

The vast right-wing conspiracy is back, baby!

“Interviews w/ sources inside the DHS, on the Hill, along w/ disinfo experts, show how Jankowicz was set up to fail by an admin unsure of its messaging & unprepared to counteract the coordinated, far right online campaign against her.”

Trending

Of course, Lorenz’s framing of this is misinformation:

Apparently, it was. a “wild” week for the board and Jankowicz:

“The decision to “pause” the Disinfo Governance Board caps a wild back-and-forth week of decisions that changed during the course of reporting of this story.”

Lorenz is reporting that the board was shut down entirely on Monday and Jankowicz “drafted a resignation letter”:

But the project is just on hold now. Or something:

It still could be shut down entirely:

According to Lorenz, “Jankowicz is currently evaluating her position within the department”:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, a group like this should be non-partisan to its core and her selection was wrong from the beginning?

LOL. Jankowicz wasn’t vetted at all and now she’s blaming our side for sharing her TikTok videos and such?

The “lies” about her work were links to her old tweets and videos, by the way:

Oh, yes . . . “horrifying”:

***

Related:

Nina Jankowicz defending Ilhan Omar and Kamala Harris in latest ‘disinfo drop’ PROVES Ministry of Truth will be the ‘biggest sh*tshow ever’ (watch)

Here’s another greatest hit from Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz about the Steele dossier

Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz tells how men ‘burst violently into your mentions’ like the Kool-aid man

YUP! Elon Musk has just ONE word for Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz pushing to allow verified Twitter users to ‘edit’ other’s tweet
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nina Jankowicz

Recommended Twitchy Video