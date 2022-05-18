LOLOLOLOLOLOL!

The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz is reporting that the DHS Disinformation Governance Board — aka Joe Biden’s The Ministry of Truth — has been “paused” and the board’s director, Nina Jankowicz, is “considering leaving”:

SCOOP: Just 3 weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being "paused" and intra-departmental DHS working groups focused on disinformation have been suspended. Nina Jankowicz is considering leaving. Read my full story: https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

According to Lorenz, it’s because of “coordinated right-wing attacks”:

The ‘pause’ of the newly-created Disinfo Governance Board comes as its head, Nina Jankowicz, has been the target of vicious, coordinated right-wing attacks, which govt officials have failed to effectively counter

The ‘pause’ of the newly-created Disinfo Governance Board comes as its head, Nina Jankowicz, has been the target of vicious, coordinated right-wing attacks, which govt officials have failed to effectively counter https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

It would be nice if she cited some evidence of the “coordinated” part, but nah:

What's crazy to me is how quickly "coordinated" is thrown around these days without so much an ounce of proof of *actual coordination*. Certainly not any proof in the piece: https://t.co/2G3JHizr1w — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 18, 2022

The vast right-wing conspiracy is back, baby!

“Interviews w/ sources inside the DHS, on the Hill, along w/ disinfo experts, show how Jankowicz was set up to fail by an admin unsure of its messaging & unprepared to counteract the coordinated, far right online campaign against her.”

Interviews w/ sources inside the DHS, on the Hill, along w/ disinfo experts, show how Jankowicz was set up to fail by an admin unsure of its messaging & unprepared to counteract the coordinated, far right online campaign against her https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

Of course, Lorenz’s framing of this is misinformation:

"Nina Jankowicz was the victim of coordinated online attacks…" This is gaslighting and misinformation. The vast majority of "attacks' on Jankowicz were organic disgust over her absurd statements, own misinformation problems, and the laughable Harry Potter crap. https://t.co/eYS42FAjkm — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 18, 2022

Apparently, it was. a “wild” week for the board and Jankowicz:

“The decision to “pause” the Disinfo Governance Board caps a wild back-and-forth week of decisions that changed during the course of reporting of this story.”

The decision to "pause" the Disinfo Governance Board caps a wild back-and-forth week of decisions that changed during the course of reporting of this story. https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

Lorenz is reporting that the board was shut down entirely on Monday and Jankowicz “drafted a resignation letter”:

On Monday, the DHS decided to shut down the Disinformation Governance Board entirely, and Jankowicz drafted a resignation letter in response to the Board’s dissolution. Then, late last night, they decided it would simply be "paused." https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

But the project is just on hold now. Or something:

Last night, Jankowicz was pulled into an urgent call with DHS officials who gave her the choice to stay on, even as the department’s work was put on hold due to the backlash it faced. https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

It still could be shut down entirely:

Intra-departmental working groups within DHS focused on mis-, dis- and mal-information have been suspended. The board itself could still be shut down permanently pending a review from the Homeland Security Advisory Council https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

According to Lorenz, “Jankowicz is currently evaluating her position within the department”:

Jankowicz is currently evaluating her position within the department. After attempting to defend herself and her reputation online, she was told by the administration to stay silent while enduring unrelenting attacks and violent threats https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, a group like this should be non-partisan to its core and her selection was wrong from the beginning?

A 15 yr veteran of the DHS called the dept's response to the controversy “mind boggling.” “I’ve never seen the Department react like this before,” he said. Its failure to protect Jankowicz shows admin's inability to counter far right disinfo campaigns https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

LOL. Jankowicz wasn’t vetted at all and now she’s blaming our side for sharing her TikTok videos and such?

Jankowicz’s experience is a prime ex. of how the right-wing Internet operates, where far-right influencers set the discourse cycle & pick vulnerable targets to hurl into a feedback loop w/ the aim of discrediting and attacking them https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

The “lies” about her work were links to her old tweets and videos, by the way:

A 52 pg report by @AdvDemocracy outlines the massive scope of the far right campaign against Jankowicz Every single day, right wing media & far right influencers flood the internet w/ smears and lies about her and her work. My story details those attacks. https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

Oh, yes . . . “horrifying”:

What Nina Jankowicz has been put through over the past 3 weeks is a horrifying cautionary tale. Legacy institutions, including the govt, media orgs, & academic institutions, are largely unprepared for countering these right-wing online attack campaigns https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

***

Related:

Nina Jankowicz defending Ilhan Omar and Kamala Harris in latest ‘disinfo drop’ PROVES Ministry of Truth will be the ‘biggest sh*tshow ever’ (watch)

Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz tells how men ‘burst violently into your mentions’ like the Kool-aid man

Recommended Twitchy Video