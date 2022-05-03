Kamala Harris thinks people (including women) oppose Roe because they want to punish women and take their rights away.

Notice she says nothing about the real reasons people oppose Roe like protecting the most vulnerable, cherishing life, etc.

We knew it would be bad but WOW, this is really bad so we’re guessing Kamala probably wrote it herself.

This is the time to fight for women and our country with everything we have. My statement on the Supreme Court decision draft on Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/5tvjOUTmZ2 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 3, 2022

Seems pretty politically convenient, eh? Oh, and it was just 24 hours ago Kamala tested negative for COVID ..

After the WHCD but in time to come out and make a bunch of noise about this leak.

Hrm.

*adjusts tin foil*

Women are back! — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) May 3, 2022

Gonna guess Kamala and her ilk can suddenly define exactly what a woman is.

Fight with everything we have huh? Sounds familiar… — B (@diplodink) May 3, 2022

Don’t it?

After the first sentence the statement just goes off the rails. — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) May 3, 2022

Dude, it was never really ‘on’ the rails.

Her supporters are less than impressed, FYI:

So what are you actually going to do right now to fight for us? — Rio (@imriobop) May 3, 2022

WE'VE been fighting, Madam VP. The problem is those we elected (including YOU) are failing to do the job we have elected them to do. — Lyssa the Impudent Pixie (she/her) (@lyssawrotethat) May 3, 2022

But Republicans and stuff, REEEEE.

Maybe even people on the Left are starting to figure out this admin is a joke.

People who aren't women are impacted too, and we need leadership to DO something.

– End the filibuster

– Expand the court

– Codify Roe v Wade as law — thursday j (@thursdayj42) May 3, 2022

I mean, maybe get a little angrier than this? Fight HOW? https://t.co/c2461WG6vi — Neil Kleid (@neilkleid) May 3, 2022

C’mon man, she released a statement and tweeted it out.

What else do you expect her to do?

***

