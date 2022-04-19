Now, why oh why would Taylor Lorenz go to such great lengths to make an issue of LibsOfTikTok’s faith? One has to wonder if she would have included this little nugget in her hit piece if LOTT had been a Muslim, or an atheist, or even a Catholic.

This seems … oddly hateful.

Seth Mandel said it far better than we can.

Special Passover "catch the Joo" edition of the Washington Post. America 2022, fun times pic.twitter.com/NCIuTXtX8g — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 19, 2022

Fun times indeed.

Democracy Dies in the Original German — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 19, 2022

Meep.

Hard to see this playing out well at all.https://t.co/93md9APUVj — Can'tSpellButCanSue (@pinkhippos10) April 19, 2022

Honestly, none of what Taylor has done here is playing out well, but when people start really keying in on the fact that she did indeed go to great lengths to make sure people knew this woman is an Orthodox Jew it will only get worse.

Yup — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 19, 2022

But it's ok because I've been reliably informed that *checks Twitter feed* all Orthodox Jews are hateful bigots so really we deserve it. Apparently. — Can'tSpellButCanSue (@pinkhippos10) April 19, 2022

Yeah, the same people whose videos LOTT has been sharing are so angry at her for sharing them that they think she deserves all of this. Forget that they posted these videos in basically the public square, she’s the bad guy for amplifying their stupid.

We can’t make this up.

Honestly, we cover so much stuff that seems made up but isn’t we have to pinch ourselves at least once a day.

Did you guys see how Lorenz goes to great pains to point out the account holder is an Orthodox Jew? — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) April 19, 2022

Case in point:

Interestingly, LibsofTikTok appears to be Orthodox, and to work at a realty that caters to the Orthodox, so I'm guessing the fallout of having her name revealed is going to be pretty minimal. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 19, 2022

Huh?

Except the death threats, sure. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 19, 2022

Totally.

Gosh, we’re seeing a lot of tweets that are saying just that.

Weird how the supposed ‘good guys’ like Taylor Lorenz look more and more like anti-Semitic a-holes.

Just sayin’.

***

