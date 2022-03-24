As Twitchy readers know, John Pavlovitz (a pastor, right), thought it was smart for HIM (as in a man) to lecture Republican women on what they believe. Apparently, if women vote for Republicans they align themselves with misogynists …

Says the a-hole acting like a total misogynist to Republican women.

We suppose in his pointy little head we have it coming for not believing as we’re told.

This freakin’ guy.

Asking Ketanji Brown Jackson questions about her record is ‘berating’ her? They’re misogynists for interviewing her about her ideas and asking why she ruled the way she did? That’s just stupid.

Seriously.

Sounds like John doesn’t think Ketanji can take care of herself.

Just sayin’.

Trending

But Republican women stand by evil Republican dudes and stuff.

Right?

Gosh, thanks for telling us what to think, champ.

Broad in meaning.

Hey now, we see what they did there.

Samesies.

See, she was an evil Conservative and CATHOLIC so she deserved it or something … John probably.

How dare we indeed?!

***

Related:

‘Hackery at its FINEST’: The @Gormogons OWN Jennifer Rubin in thread for whining because Cruz pushed KBJ to answer his questions

HA! Matt’s Idea Shop uses Oliver Darcy’s smug tweet attempting to drag Tucker Carlson to just DROP him and it’s simply genius

‘Infinitely plastic MORALITY’: Ron Coleman’s thread on why we should ALL be opposing KBJ after her woman ‘crack’ is straight-fire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John PavlovitzKetanji Brown JacksonRepublican women

Recommended Twitchy Video