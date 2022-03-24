As Twitchy readers know, John Pavlovitz (a pastor, right), thought it was smart for HIM (as in a man) to lecture Republican women on what they believe. Apparently, if women vote for Republicans they align themselves with misogynists …

Says the a-hole acting like a total misogynist to Republican women.

We suppose in his pointy little head we have it coming for not believing as we’re told.

This freakin’ guy.

Seriously, you can't align yourself with a serial predator like Donald Trump or with this cadre of shameless misogynists berating Ketanji Brown Jackson and pretend you're for women. It's ridiculous. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2022

Asking Ketanji Brown Jackson questions about her record is ‘berating’ her? They’re misogynists for interviewing her about her ideas and asking why she ruled the way she did? That’s just stupid.

Seriously.

Sounds like John doesn’t think Ketanji can take care of herself.

Just sayin’.

She is seeking to sit on the highest court in the land. She doesn't need you to defend her, or hide from questioning because she is a woman. If she does, she has no place sitting on bench. Being a woman or minority isn't shield from scrutiny. You don't get to run from tough ?'s. https://t.co/FGULoicA74 — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) March 24, 2022

But Republican women stand by evil Republican dudes and stuff.

Thanks for mansplaining to women how they should vote. — dialetheic bias (@biasbreakdown) March 23, 2022

Right?

Gosh, thanks for telling us what to think, champ.

Lol she can’t even define what a woman is. Apparently the term “woman” is broad in meaning. — K/Sass (@Kj7772992129) March 23, 2022

Broad in meaning.

Hey now, we see what they did there.

Thanks, Frank. I always appreciate it when a man so generously explains what women “believe.” Ugh. pic.twitter.com/FWpQfEKVFm — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) March 24, 2022

Samesies.

Hold on…How was Amy Coney Barrett treated by Democrat men during the vetting process? Or how was she treated by the media at large? You’re use of “misogynists” creates a double-edged sword. — 4 (@RexHatesTweets) March 23, 2022

See, she was an evil Conservative and CATHOLIC so she deserved it or something … John probably.

If she is so delicate that she cannot withstand the questioning, then perhaps SCOTUS is not for her. — LissaKay.locals.com | Can't stop the signal, Mal (@LissaKay) March 24, 2022

Maybe you can save me some time here and just link me to your tweets about the left's treatment of ACB. — Dave Gray (@docgray81) March 23, 2022

I know, right? How dare women not ask for your input and permission on how to vote. We really went too far when we stopped chaining women to the kitchen stove. /s — Rorschach Feine Tinten und Papier GmbH (@RorschachInks) March 23, 2022

How dare we indeed?!

***

Related:

‘Hackery at its FINEST’: The @Gormogons OWN Jennifer Rubin in thread for whining because Cruz pushed KBJ to answer his questions

HA! Matt’s Idea Shop uses Oliver Darcy’s smug tweet attempting to drag Tucker Carlson to just DROP him and it’s simply genius

‘Infinitely plastic MORALITY’: Ron Coleman’s thread on why we should ALL be opposing KBJ after her woman ‘crack’ is straight-fire

Recommended Twitchy Video