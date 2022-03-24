The absolute IRONY of Jennifer Rubin calling anyone else mealy-mouthed is off the charts. Remember when she had us all fooled into thinking she was a conservative worth paying attention to? Yeah, it’s been a long time ago …

Ted Cruz wouldn’t let KBJ put off answering his questions by using non-responsive answers and that seems to have triggered poor Jenn.

Guess Jenn doesn’t like it when Republicans question Marxist, sorry, Democratic nominees for SCOTUS.

From mealy-mouthed coverage of the circus, one would have a hard time guessing that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) angrily interrupted Jackson over and over again and shouted over hapless Durbin as he lamely pleaded, “at some point you have to follow the rules.” https://t.co/3E7vjGsZc1 — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) March 23, 2022

This freakin’ broad.

Whining because Cruz pushed KBJ to answer.

But you know, Senate Democrats making up lies about a gang rape to try and destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life were AOK in Jenn’s book.

GP Cruz's point, which was valid, was that Judge Jackson wasn't answering his question and tried to "answer" the question in a nonresponsive manner. A Senator should be free to cut off an uncooperative witness or nominee, especially when she's trying to run out the clock. https://t.co/cZjZsH2VQg — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 24, 2022

Especially when she’s trying to run out the clock.

Although, since we’re pretty sure The Gormogons aren’t biologists, they probably shouldn’t call KBJ ‘she’.

*snort*

GP As to his behavior, in a courtroom setting counsel can ask the judge to direct the witness to answer the question he asked. In this case, there was no way Sen. Durbin would do so. Thus, Sen. Cruz did so himself. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 24, 2022

Exactly.

If anything, Durbin was going to run interference FOR KBJ.

GP You may not like Sen. Cruz's behavior. Fine. But to pretend it's unrelated to Judge Jacksons willful (but polite) nonresponsiveness is hackery at its finest. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 24, 2022

And if anyone knows about hackery, it’s Jenn.

What can we say? Jennifer Rubin is gonna Jennifer Rubin.

***

Related:

HA! Matt’s Idea Shop uses Oliver Darcy’s smug tweet attempting to drag Tucker Carlson to just DROP him and it’s simply genius

‘Infinitely plastic MORALITY’: Ron Coleman’s thread on why we should ALL be opposing KBJ after her woman ‘crack’ is straight-fir

Not sure why Democrats are even BOTHERING in Florida with poll numbers like THIS for DeSantis and the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Recommended Twitchy Video