This is just painful.

If you’re a Democrat.

Heh.

FL GOV DEM PRIMARY POLL:

Crist 43%

Fried 33%

Taddeo 15% CASH ON HAND:

DeSantis $81.2M

Crist $4.7M

Fried $3.8M RCP 2022 FL GOV Average:

(R) DeSantis 50.4% (+8.8)

(D) Crist 41.6% (R) DeSantis 52%

(D) Fried 39.2%https://t.co/uLzMFqkKI4 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 24, 2022

These poll numbers are really something else.

But this is where it gets super duper bad for Democrats, who have spent months (and millions) now pretending the Parental Rights bill is actually called the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill … guess their efforts have failed.

Wonder how much this hurts the yahoos who put up those lame ‘GAY’ and ‘SAY GAY’ billboards? LOL

Poll shows FL DEMOCRATIC primary voters support the GOP Legislature’s “Parental Rights”/LGBT education bill by 52-36% FL Capitol Dems opposed it & made it a top messaging priority (This is unmentioned for some reason in the story I QTd. This poll jibes w/others I’ve seen) https://t.co/6HBMz2MW4d pic.twitter.com/bfS9ulp58A — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 24, 2022

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY.

Democratic voters.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Oh, and look at that cash on hand!

Seriously, Democrats should just give up now and save themselves the embarrassment with the whoopin’ they’re going to take.

Nikki isn't beating Charlie in the primary. Crist may get a nostalgia vote but DeSantis is winning and anything else is throwing good money after bad. — Hank (@The_Real_Hank_) March 24, 2022

Imagine that. The Democrats along with their media stenographers couldn’t change public opinion on a bill preventing preK-3rd grade from learning about sex/gender. Hardest hit, @Disney. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 24, 2022

The 52% must have actually read the bill. — Stupor Duck (@patrusselljr) March 24, 2022

Those 52% are probably parents and the 36% aren't. — Glex (@glexxxxx) March 24, 2022

And that 52% actually bothered to read the damn bill.

Crazy, right?

***

Related:

No MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard holds NOTHING back in short thread BLISTERING KBJ (who IS a woman) for refusing to define a woman

‘It’s not her, it’s YOU, Facebook’: Sharyl Attkisson just TORCHES Facebook in merciless break-up letter

‘Not a vet but I know a duck from a cat.’ Yossi Gestetner OWNS Lefties ‘yas queening’ KBJ for refusing to define a woman in brutal thread

Recommended Twitchy Video