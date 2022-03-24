This is just painful.

If you’re a Democrat.

Heh.

These poll numbers are really something else.

But this is where it gets super duper bad for Democrats, who have spent months (and millions) now pretending the Parental Rights bill is actually called the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill … guess their efforts have failed.

Wonder how much this hurts the yahoos who put up those lame ‘GAY’ and ‘SAY GAY’ billboards? LOL

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY.

Democratic voters.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Oh, and look at that cash on hand!

Seriously, Democrats should just give up now and save themselves the embarrassment with the whoopin’ they’re going to take.

And that 52% actually bothered to read the damn bill.

Crazy, right?

***

