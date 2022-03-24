Tulsi Gabbard brings up the best and worst point of this entire argument about Ketanji Brown Jackson refusing to define a woman, and that is one of the main reasons Biden even picked her is because SHE IS ONE.

Granted, he also used her skin color but that’s not what people are arguing about.

Yet. We’re sure that outrage will be coming soon since Republicans are still daring to ask her questions about her record.

Tulsi said it best:

Preach, Tulsi!

‘The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman.’

Yup.

Crazy, ain’t it?

We already knew the latest social justice movement is determined to erase women so as not to offend men who want to be women, but when a SCOTUS nominee won’t even DEFINE what a woman is?

Bad.

So bad.

Gas station sushi bad.

Kamala cackle bad.

Yup, it’s bad.

