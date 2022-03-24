Tulsi Gabbard brings up the best and worst point of this entire argument about Ketanji Brown Jackson refusing to define a woman, and that is one of the main reasons Biden even picked her is because SHE IS ONE.

Granted, he also used her skin color but that’s not what people are arguing about.

Yet. We’re sure that outrage will be coming soon since Republicans are still daring to ask her questions about her record.

Tulsi said it best:

(1/2) In order to have a Supreme Court committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including women, every justice needs to understand there is such a thing as a woman, as distinct from a man. Yet when asked to define the word “woman,” Supreme Court nominee … — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 24, 2022

(2/2) … Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said, “I don’t know.” The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 24, 2022

Preach, Tulsi!

‘The hypocrisy and absurdity of this is that she was nominated by President Biden in large part because she is a woman.’

Yup.

This kid gets it. pic.twitter.com/783YwCvnMx — Jeremy No Longer in PDX (@randomdudepdx) March 24, 2022

That last part kills me. We live in the age of identity politics and we can’t even define the identities. — nameless (@alx__gr) March 24, 2022

Crazy, ain’t it?

I don't know how I feel about this. I'm not a psychologist. — Sergeant Prepper (@SergeantClub) March 24, 2022

War on Definition

This will be costly — baka9 (@twopunchman3) March 24, 2022

We already knew the latest social justice movement is determined to erase women so as not to offend men who want to be women, but when a SCOTUS nominee won’t even DEFINE what a woman is?

Bad.

So bad.

Gas station sushi bad.

Kamala cackle bad.

Yup, it’s bad.

***

Related:

‘It’s not her, it’s YOU, Facebook’: Sharyl Attkisson just TORCHES Facebook in merciless break-up letter

‘Not a vet but I know a duck from a cat.’ Yossi Gestetner OWNS Lefties ‘yas queening’ KBJ for refusing to define a woman in brutal thread

Chris Hayes takes SUCH a whoopin’ over his pathetic tweet ignoring the Kavanaugh elephant in the room he LOCKS replies

Recommended Twitchy Video