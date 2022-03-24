Facebook will DEFINITELY feel this one.

Seems Sharyl Attkisson has finally had enough of Facebook’s games and has decided to leave the social media giant. We are not surprised that she’s decided to bolt as many people are leaving the book of face because they are tired of being censored by biased fact-checkers who probably can’t define what a woman is.

Sharyl’s letter is straight-fire and absolutely ALL Sharyl:

Goodbye, Facebook! You used to be so much fun.

But you've changed.

It's time to break up. pic.twitter.com/u4yqt3uC9P — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 23, 2022

While all of the points are good, point six is our fave: ‘Because you have become little more than propaganda for selected political and corporate interests I will be ceasing to use this page.’

Note, this editor abandoned her ‘fan page’ on Facebook a year ago because they were limiting the audience and constantly fact-checking posts. It gets REALLY old.

"I love this." said the guy in FB jail again. — Joe Dan Gorman/Intellectual Froglegs 🇺🇸 (@JoeDanMedia) March 23, 2022

Stopped using FB ~2 years now. Only kept the account active to publicly proclaim my love for my wife on her birthday & our anniversary. She's a heavy user & loves the shout out. I did go on the other day though. I scrolled for about 30 secs & thought "Nah I'm so good w/o this" — Mr. M (@Postbro1) March 24, 2022

That’s really all it’s good for. Birthday wishes, celebrating anniversaries, maybe the occasional pet post. But any real conversation is shut down pretty quickly in order to protect THE NARRATIVE.

This breakup letter is a work of art.

The best bit: "you may not appeal this decision."

Bravo! — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 23, 2022

*chef’s kiss*

And that’s how we do it. We stop using it — 🇺🇸Cheryl (@kiwisquaw) March 23, 2022

Crazy talk, we know.

Heh.

***

