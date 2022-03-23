Beyond the fact that Ketanji Brown Jackson was obviously trying to keep from making the ‘woke’ masses angry by defining a woman, the fact she would go in that direction while being ‘interviewed’ by the Senate tells us she doesn’t really care about the law, she cares about the politics.

And as Harmeet K. Dhillon points out, this is not just embarrassingly biased but could have some actual legal ramifications.

Take a gander:

How do you adjudicate Title VII claims without being able to to answer this question? Title IX? https://t.co/VicNi0Yrjj — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Right? If you can’t define what a woman is how can you possibly make judgments based on, around, or even for women? What a huge misstep for KBJ, and what a sad world we live in that she felt this was the only way out when asked a question that could be politically damaging. We get it, if she had said, ‘a woman is an adult female’, the 10% of the country who thinks that’s somehow bigoted would have thrown a fit. Sadly, they are the loudest in the room …

But she’d be a SCOTUS justice for LIFE.

Why not answer the question?

I mean, as we now know, biology has nothing to do with being a "woman," so even from a Marxist/nihilist perspective, this is the wrong answer. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Scary that we have to look at anything from a Marxist perspective.

3/ Sadly, Republican senators are more afraid of being called names by elderly white bigots (Sheldon Whiteclub, anyone?) than of putting someone on the high court who mocks them with such answers, ignores the law as written, falsely denies CRT influencing her judging… smh. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Awww yes, Sheldon Whitehouse, the old white guy who belongs to more than one all-white club.

4/Judge Jackson is obviously academically qualified to be on the court, but that's a box-checking exercise. Today's answers demonstrate a calculating willingness to say whatever she thinks will get her votes or keep her from losing votes. Who is this person really? She won't say. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Who is this person really?

She won’t say.

And that’s terrifying.

Judge Jackson sat in judgment of thousands of people in court. In each of these cases, judges are required to make credibility determinations. If a witness answered a question in this flippant/fake way, they’d be risking an admonition or even warning of contempt of court/ https://t.co/rLvYpmLIkX — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Oh you can bet your sweet arse if a witness had answered a question like she did as a judge she would not have approved.

2/Defense counsel: “Security guard, at the time did you say it was a man, or a woman, driving the getaway car?”

Witness: “I’m not a biologist. 🤷🏽‍♀️”

Would that answer fly in District Judge Jackson’s courtroom? It would not. And the witness would have no credibility. Case closed. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Case closed indeed.

***

