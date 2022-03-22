We’ve been saying this for weeks now. People fighting against the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill are either too stupid/lazy to actually read the bill OR they are very determined to make sure adults can speak to small children about sexual identity and persuasion.

Sure, pretending DeSantis and other evil, Republicans would support a bill that doesn’t allow teachers to say gay is a lot more outrage-worthy than the idea that we even need legislation like this in the first place, but it’s just not real.

DeSantis of course said it far better than we did.

Watch:

"If you are out protesting this bill, you are by definition putting yourself in favor of injecting sexual instruction to 5, 6, and 7 year-old kids. I think most people think that's wrong. I think parents, especially think that's wrong." – @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/OC284S35PO — Robbie Myers (@robbievmyers) March 22, 2022

From Christina Pushaw as well.

“It’s a free country, but understand: If you’re out protesting this bill, you are by definition putting yourself in favor of injecting sexual instruction to 5, 6 & 7-year-old kids. Most people think that’s wrong. Parents especially think that’s wrong.” – @GovRonDeSantis today — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 22, 2022

By definition.

Yup.

But hey, you weirdos do you.

We do too.

I’m not a dad & I think it’s wrong 💯 — Paul Bad Company 🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@A412Paul) March 22, 2022

Good point and smart by Ron to bring up the parents because there is a new party in this country, and it’s not right or left. It’s PARENTS.

As seen in VA.

Progressives are going to figure it out eventually, the hard way. Parents are done letting outside forces and warped teachers control the narrative.

It’s a new day.

***

