Valerie Bertinelli wants to remove Fox News from cable and satellite services. Apparently, she thinks nobody should have Fox News if she has to pay $1.72 for it every month. Notice Judd Legum didn’t even bother to talk about CNN or MSNBC because their ratings aren’t even worth looking into for pricing, and it would just embarrass TF out of them to bring it up.

How do we, as consumers, get @FoxNews removed from our cable or satellite services? https://t.co/Z3kZiQLYeu — 🕊🇺🇦 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) March 21, 2022

Gosh, this seems really difficult to understand.

How not to watch Fox News?

Mary Katharine Ham was a true giver and explained to Valerie how exactly she could make it happen:

For all the technologies Boomers don’t understand, surely they’ve got clicking the remote control past a channel figured out. https://t.co/3XsLH56JTW — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 22, 2022

Seems they don’t.

Want to bet a great majority of these people have never even watched Fox News ? — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) March 22, 2022

Of course they haven’t, but their other hip, cool and totally uninformed friends in Hollywood have told them it’s bad so yeah, it must be bad.

Nobody ever accused any of these people of thinking for themselves ya’ know.

But they’re getting my monnnnneeeeyyyyyyyy not fair *boomer pouts, arms crossed* — Baron Danglars (@tehdang) March 22, 2022

C’mon, she’s asking as a CONSUMER.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because they don't watch they don't want anyone to watch, but far fewer people watch CNN and MSNBC. Imagine the outcry if they started disappearing from cable and satellite providers. — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) March 22, 2022

Words to live by, Valerie.

Word to live by.

