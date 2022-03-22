One has to wonder if Nikki Fried is fried right now.

Or at least if she was when she tweeted this.

Republicans attacking Judge Jackson claim public defenders are soft on crime. As a former public defender, I have to speak up. The 6th amendment guarantees everyone the right to counsel, our constitutional right. We defend the constitution and ensure all men are created equal. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 22, 2022

Did Nikki just say all sex offenders are created equal? Asking for a friend.

And ok, we get what she’s trying to do here, she’s pandering to the Left and trying to jump on the KBJ gravy train for attention and support in her bid to be governor of Florida, but this was not a smart tweet. Then again, it’s not like she’s known for being all that bright on social media … wasn’t she just hacked a couple of days ago?

Maybe this just isn’t her thing.

As a mother, shut up! We don't defend people who go lenient on child sexual predators. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) March 22, 2022

“all men”… I return everyone to their regularly scheduled pearl clutching and histrionics. — the camopapa who laughs at the 1st day of Spring (@camopapa0410) March 22, 2022

Okay pedo supporter — jimmytheArkhamKnight (@jimmyiiconic) March 22, 2022

Yeah, we figured this was coming.

Not one person is arguing whether or not everyone deserves the right to counsel, everyone does. What people are arguing is why is she so lenient on child predators. Since you won't call it out or ask about it then you must support her position. — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) March 22, 2022

This is also the same group of people who crucified kavanaugh and ACB…. Then tell you well this… https://t.co/PpM3xlQ3IP — Billy (@Th3B3ave4) March 22, 2022

Oh, you are a lawyer. That's explains why the orange crop is so bad in FL this year. You can't even grow oranges in FL. And you want to be Gov? https://t.co/njSAeQxTOz pic.twitter.com/FlwdgaoYcp — Rdheisenberg (@rdheisenberg) March 22, 2022

She does.

Crazy right?

We have a duty to protect our kids from predators. Predators will pretend like they're confused. https://t.co/iGjgsJzTPB — The Constitutionalist (@DoniTheDon_) March 22, 2022

Please shut up, the republicans have every right to ask her about her record. At least they aren’t bringing out false accusations of rape and trying to destroy her family. You Dems really have no right to get upset. https://t.co/ZvupmoMu0P — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) March 22, 2022

Hey, she said please.

Nikki. Think before you tweet. Seriously.

