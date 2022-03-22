Who KNEW tipping was such a big deal? This morning alone we’ve read an argument that claims tipping stems from a legacy of slavery (although we can’t seem to find anything about slaves receiving tips) to some guy who disagreed with Touré on tipping calling it WHITE SUPREMACY.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

It is good to see where we think this all started … Touré said people should tip 20% and if you tip lower that’s punching down.

This editor doesn’t disagree:

If you go to a restaurant and you get served you should tip 20%. Period. If you get “bad service” then speak to the manager. Don’t dock the tip and walk out without saying what went wrong. That’s wack. — Touré (@Toure) March 21, 2022

Yup, that’s wack.

A lot of people, aka his followers, disagreed.

I disagree.. I’m not tipping for bad service. — VGGriff (@GriffeyVincent) March 22, 2022

If you feel like you’re getting bad service you should communicate to the server what you need, give them a chance to make it right, or speak to the manager. The tip is not like a grade that rewards how they did turning servers into people dancing for dollars. https://t.co/Py6PBBwteS — Touré (@Toure) March 22, 2022

The tip is not like a grade.

Interesting.

A tip should be based on performance. If it’s bad service, they shouldn’t get 20% pic.twitter.com/NAGUDtroKW — Matthew 🇺🇸 (@GreatAgainMatty) March 22, 2022

WHOA, a Trump meme.

This guy means business.

Heh.

This is not true at all. Tipping is a standard 20% and the vast majority of servers are very professional & friendly. It’s not some way for us to train servers to perform for us and stay on point. Do you know how gross that sounds? Make sure you’re on your toes or you’ll lose $4! https://t.co/sN1NaFc0M4 — Touré (@Toure) March 22, 2022

Again, this editor doesn’t disagree.

Weird, right?

Still others disagreed.

This is you're opinion.

Many people do tip based on the service they received. — Lucia Michelle (@LuciaMichelle17) March 22, 2022

Cue Nikole-Hannah Jones.

What do you think is the purpose of tipping, Toure? Why does it exist? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 22, 2022

And there it is.

This was the beginning of a claim that tipping is a legacy of slavery.

She just didn’t want to admit she’s cheap.

Same. My sister was a server for many years as was my niece. I tip because I know how much they needed them. But you can’t tell me I have to tip regardless of service because if restaurants are adding a service charge they can just put the waiters a regular wage. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 22, 2022

To be completely transparent, these timelines are a mess (mainly because Touré likes to QT), but it looks to us like Touré is a big tipper, encourages people to tip, and Nikole is NOT a big tipper and wants us to believe it perpetuates slavery or something.

We agree with Touré.

Would someone please check and make sure Hell hasn’t frozen over? Thanks.

Tipping exists because it was created to keep the wages of Black people low. Yes, the current system of tipping is rooted in white supremacy. https://t.co/d76GFraTxM — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 22, 2022

Say what?

Tipping not only is a legacy of slavery, but it’s white supremacy.

C’mon man

This. and America is the only country in the world that does this. — chip goines (@chipgoines) March 22, 2022

Yeah, this isn’t true.

But hey, they’re rollin’.

I’m not tipping 20% to contradict some stereotype. I do it because it’s right. Servers work hard and a part of their tips usually flow down to other people in the restaurant. Not tipping appropriately is punching down. — Touré (@Toure) March 21, 2022

This. ^

Why are people making it so difficult and complicated? If someone provides you with service, tip them.

From Reservoir Dogs to today, tipping is an endless gift to The Discourse. pic.twitter.com/rgBSV3xCVl — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 22, 2022

Cue a Steve Buscemi meme from Reservoir Dogs.

***

