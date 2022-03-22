Good news, everybody!

Hillary Clinton thinks Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified to sit on SCOTUS based on a cute little graph the Washington Post made … that magically seems to be based on Jackson’s history versus a qualified justice in general. This is hilarious for so many reasons.

This is basically the kiss of death for KBJ with people on the Right.

Maybe even some people on the Left.

And c’mon, how does attending a public high school make someone more qualified to sit on SCOTUS?

They made a chart to match her resume — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 21, 2022

She’s so qualified they based their qualifications on her. HA HA HA HA HA

Hope does attending a public high school make someone a better candidate for Supreme Court justice again? 🧐 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 21, 2022

Because something something don’t be a sexist racist something something.

No one listens to you. Side note: You also thought you were qualified to be president. pic.twitter.com/sVwdnVQaCZ — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 21, 2022

Very true.

Of course you would say she’s qualified https://t.co/RxYoDRnUwN — Raheem ‘Dark MAGA’ Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 21, 2022

Oof.

So what? The important question is, will she uphold the Constitution (as intended by the framers)? — Honorary Rooftop Korean 🦇💀🦇🇺🇸 (@mas7095) March 21, 2022

Psh, let’s not pretend Hillary cares one damn bit about the Constitution.

She’s a Democrat.

Are those things the key qualifications … or is it cherry picking her resume … methinks the latter — Seppie (@sethchasin) March 21, 2022

Where's the box for "adherence to the Constitution"? — Amy (@ScreaminEaglet) March 21, 2022

Yikes, it’s almost as if Hillary was trying to sabotage Ketanji. LOL

Are you trying to tank her with your endorsement? — Angela McArdle (@angela4LNCChair) March 21, 2022

See what we mean?

***

