Hillary Clinton thinks Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified to sit on SCOTUS based on a cute little graph the Washington Post made … that magically seems to be based on Jackson’s history versus a qualified justice in general. This is hilarious for so many reasons.
I'd say she's qualified.
Source: @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/u18lPpQh1b
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 21, 2022
This is basically the kiss of death for KBJ with people on the Right.
Maybe even some people on the Left.
And c’mon, how does attending a public high school make someone more qualified to sit on SCOTUS?
They made a chart to match her resume
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 21, 2022
She’s so qualified they based their qualifications on her. HA HA HA HA HA
Hope does attending a public high school make someone a better candidate for Supreme Court justice again? 🧐
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 21, 2022
Because something something don’t be a sexist racist something something.
No one listens to you. Side note: You also thought you were qualified to be president. pic.twitter.com/sVwdnVQaCZ
— Cindy (@asheborn57) March 21, 2022
Very true.
100% qualified pic.twitter.com/EwHJ7wtuD3
— Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 21, 2022
Of course you would say she’s qualified https://t.co/RxYoDRnUwN
— Raheem ‘Dark MAGA’ Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 21, 2022
Oof.
So what?
The important question is, will she uphold the Constitution (as intended by the framers)?
— Honorary Rooftop Korean 🦇💀🦇🇺🇸 (@mas7095) March 21, 2022
Psh, let’s not pretend Hillary cares one damn bit about the Constitution.
She’s a Democrat.
Are those things the key qualifications … or is it cherry picking her resume … methinks the latter
— Seppie (@sethchasin) March 21, 2022
Where's the box for "adherence to the Constitution"?
— Amy (@ScreaminEaglet) March 21, 2022
Yikes, it’s almost as if Hillary was trying to sabotage Ketanji. LOL
Are you trying to tank her with your endorsement?
— Angela McArdle (@angela4LNCChair) March 21, 2022
See what we mean?
