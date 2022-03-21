Someone should send this recording of Mazie Hirono to Mazie Hirono so she can hear herself because JUST WOW. She claims Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t nominated for her color or sex (we all know that’s not true because Biden promised to nominate a Black woman), she also says she’s not there to fill a quota BUT THEN goes on to explain exactly what quota she’s there to fill.

This … is painful. And considering she’s reading it? That means someone dumber than her might have written it.

Heh.

Watch.

"They have implied you were solely nominated due to your race…Your nomination is not about filling a quota… It is about time that we have a highly qualified, highly accomplished Black woman serving on the Supreme Court," Sen. Hirono says of Judge Jackson in opening remarks. pic.twitter.com/5CsFDDheXY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 21, 2022

Ok, this was stupid for another reason … we know, you’re shocked it can get dumber.

But it ALWAYS can.

There could have been a highly accomplished Black woman placed on SCOTUS a long long time ago, but Democrats blocked her.

Dana Loesch hit her with this one:

Biden actually said it on the campaign trail. I guess Judge Janice Rogers Brown didn’t count when Democrats threatened to filibuster her nomination. https://t.co/xWYilGZQza — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 21, 2022

But you know, NOW it’s time.

Dumbest person in the Senate https://t.co/A0vAETLaIA — Brian (@dustopian) March 21, 2022

This is an insult to dumb people everywhere.

Then again, if she’s the dumbest then maybe it’s just accurate? Hrm, will have to think on this one.

Joe Biden said it was going to be a black woman regardless. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/LNGUO2q4W5 — Dr. Dirk Diggler (@TDProductions2) March 21, 2022

Yup.

So even though she said it wasn’t a quota (and then said it was) Biden himself said so way before she started saying stupid stuff about how it’s not a quota so … yeah.

Does she hear herself? https://t.co/eNKOTGwveu — GScott #Maranatha Amos 7:14 (@GScottLaughlin) March 21, 2022

Nope.

But @maziehirono She WAS solely nominated due to her race. It is entirely about filling a quota. That is exactly what you just said! It is about time we have a black woman. Those are your words. They are literally RIGHT THERE!!! https://t.co/rOunHPle8F — Timothy Connolly CFA (@SconsetCapital) March 21, 2022

Right.

There.

