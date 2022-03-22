Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris (you know, the woman one heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world) spent a good bit of time talking about the significance of the passage of time. She spent so much time passing time on the significance of passing time that many people were not only absolutely confused by what she was trying to say but absolutely taken aback by the reality that THIS is who Biden picked.

Based on sex and skin color.

When you focus on checking boxes over qualifications and an actual record, this is what you get.

Brit Hume even took a moment to address the elephant in the room talking about the passage of time:

This person is the vice president of the United States, chosen because she checked certain political boxes, and chosen by a man himself chosen because party leaders were afraid Bernie Sanders would run away with the party's nomination. pic.twitter.com/wTiyQp5fLv — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 21, 2022

Ooooh, good point.

Democrats didn’t want Bernie Sanders, so they pushed the guy who thought he was still a senator.

Gotta love it.

Ok, not really.

The passage of the Bernie nomination was then. Now is the time for the passage of time is now. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 22, 2022

Vapid would be an upgrade here. — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) March 21, 2022

Seriously.

Brit must have been a bit too honest because HOO BOY, talk about shrieking:

I don’t think it would hurt you to hear this twice https://t.co/yjzXk859k1 — M R B (@MBDigital001) March 22, 2022

Still way better than Kamala or Biden. Just sayin’.

They still can’t meme worth a damn.

I see nothing wrong with this 30-second clip. Now, let's check out the guy who Brit supported AS PRESIDENT for four years. Who he STILL supports as president. Compare/contrast:https://t.co/qhX6bcxP33 — David Bailey (@drgdave) March 21, 2022

David sees nothing wrong with the PASSAGE OF TIME.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And we hate to break it to people whose only argument when defending Kamala or Joe is ‘but Trump,’ BUT that doesn’t really make Kamala or Joe less cringe.

🌊🛁🌊🌊Um no! She was chosen cause she was qualified, she is absolutely amazing and kinda cute. Joe wanted a black woman and he got the perfect one. Can’t wait to see her as president in 2024! Hugs and cookies — Waxed and Vaxxed-Erect BlueWave 🇺🇦 (@BlueLiberal4UU) March 22, 2022

She was qualified?

HA HA HA HA HA H

Oh, our sides.

now do Sarah Palin — squzzer 🌻 (@squzzer) March 22, 2022

Was she an actual VP?

Gosh, we missed that.

Awww, Lefties don’t like it when Brit tells the truth about Kamala.

Waaaanh.

***

Related:

‘Fight racism by NOT tipping’: Nikole Hannah-Jones DRAGGED for claim that ‘tipping is a legacy of slavery’ (instead of just admitting she’s cheap)

Not the brightest crayon in the box! Sen. Mazie Hirono tells KBJ she wasn’t nominated to fill a quota but then goes on to say she IS filling a quota (watch)

‘Reality-free BUBBLE’: Iowahawk thread on what Twitter bans versus what it DOESN’T ban makes the social media giant look even WORSE

Recommended Twitchy Video