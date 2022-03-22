Guess the next time we go out to eat this editor won’t bother tipping since it’s a ‘legacy of slavery,’ or something. And gosh, we wouldn’t want to perpetuate slavery, right? Oh, but on the check, this editor will write down exactly what Nikole Hannah-Jones said here in her tweet (that appears to be deleted) about tipping and slavery and let the server know that she’s the reason there is no tip.

You know, just to give her FULL CREDIT … for this insanity.

“Fight racism by not tipping.” –Leading Black Scholar pic.twitter.com/PD3s8bxHA2 — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 22, 2022

So tipping your server, valet, bartender, etc. is a bad thing. Oh, and did you know tipping is a practice in America but almost nowhere else?

One has to wonder if she just sits around deliberately making up stupid crap for attention. Hey man, it’s worked out so far and seems to be providing her a fairly lucrative career so who are we to fault her?

I didn’t say Americans invented tipping, or at least that’s not what I meant to imply. I meant the widespread practice of paying people less and expecting them to earn income from tipping instead as opposed to extra money on top of wages is a legacy of slavery. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Expecting people to make money for themselves beyond a wage is a legacy of slavery.

Woof.

If tipping by is mandatory just charge more for the meal and pay the workers a higher wage. But don’t tell me something optional is mandatory regardless of my treatment because no. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 22, 2022

If you talk to a lot of servers they wouldn’t support this because they KNOW there is big money in tips. Why limit what they can take home because some woke harpy wants to equate paying them for their service to slavery.

Refresh our memory, when did people pay slaves?

Oh that’s right, they didn’t.

What do you think is the purpose of tipping, Toure? Why does it exist? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 22, 2022

Touré was babbling about tipping, maybe that’s where she got her inspiration?

You didn’t see me say anything about “often” so perhaps respond to what I wrote and not what you want to argue against. I pay my bill and it is the employer’s job to set prices so as to be able to pay staff. I tip for service and I’m not tipping for poor service & I’ll say why. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 22, 2022

She gets so defensive when people make fun of her for tweeting stupid stuff.

Sheesh.

AG was good enough to drop a little reality and common sense on her:

It’s so weird that people are actually considering teaching children with scholarship from someone that consistently just makes stuff up. https://t.co/U5sBn6pkom — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2022

Crazy, right?

Tipping didn’t even become common in the US until around the Civil War. It originated from Europe where it was far more common back then. Lots of other countries have tipping. Basically everything she wrote is wrong. — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2022

Originated. From. Europe.

Basically, everything she wrote is wrong.

As usual.

Ah now I see this was all about her explaining why she feels justified screwing over regular service workers by not tipping them… pic.twitter.com/0pYWtuM3vS — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2022

Awwww, ok. She claims Black people don’t get good service so they shouldn’t have to tip.

In other words, she’s cheap.

Now it all makes sense.

***

Related:

Not the brightest crayon in the box! Sen. Mazie Hirono tells KBJ she wasn’t nominated to fill a quota but then goes on to say she IS filling a quota (watch)

‘Reality-free BUBBLE’: Iowahawk thread on what Twitter bans versus what it DOESN’T ban makes the social media giant look even WORSE

‘A heartbeat AWAY … God help us!’ Kamala Harris really really REALLY wants to talk about the significance of the ‘passage of time’ and ROFL (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video