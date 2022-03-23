Ketanji Brown Jackson was picked by Biden because she’s a Black WOMAN, so you’d think she’d be able to define herself.

We are seriously living in the stupidest of times when a nominee for SCOTUS refuses to define what a woman is, and to pretend only a biologist could do that knowing full well Democrats resent actual biology because it goes against their latest narrative? Pathetic.

John Hayward penned a pretty spectacular thread using her dodge to drag the Left …

The funniest thing about Jackson's "I'm not a biologist" dodge is that under current Democrat Party ideology, biologists are the absolute last people on Earth who have anything to say about the definition of womanhood. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

God FORBID we actually refer to the science of human sexuality because the SCIENCE doesn’t agree with any of the Left’s narrative.

Biology and science left the room a LONG time ago in the politicized discussion of human sexuality, and they won't be invited back into the room any time soon. The entire point of transsexual ideology is the triumph of individual will and collectivist politics over biology. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

It’s also about pandering to the lowest common denominator but we digress.

This is highly relevant to Supreme Court confirmations, because militant transsexualism is all about using coercive force to make EVERYONE ignore biology. Trans fascism is quite literally about punishing anyone who brings biological science into the conversation. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

And Ketanji showed her true colors in that single answer.

There will be legal fights over trans fascism in the years to come, and when they reach the Supreme Court, radicals and their enablers have no business being there. KBJ was caught lying far too many times yesterday for anyone who knows what time it is to vote for confirmation. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

The same people who made up lies to try and stop Kavanaugh from sitting on the bench want us all to believe Ketanji’s record of going easy on child porn offenders because of technology and stuff is not a big deal.

These were not little lies she told, either. She lied about issues of great relevance to the American people, like critical race theory, pedophilia, and the 1619 Project garbage:https://t.co/T9sikIwk7p — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

But you know, calling her out for her lies and radicalism makes us the bad guys.

It's illuminating that even at this late date, Democrats feel obliged to back away from the madness they gleefully impose on America's children behind closed doors. They still can't be loud and proud about their indoctrination programs. That's a hopeful sign for the country. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

But it matters a great deal that KBJ looks like another in the long line of Democrats who conceal their radicalism until they have the power to impose it on the rest of us. Our government is riddled with people like that, and it's killing us. We need no more stealth radicals. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

Sort of like Sotomayor and Kagan?

This is very much Obama’s third term, folks.

The story of the Left over the past half-century has been talking one way to the normies, when it's time to cadge their votes or slip a nominee through confirmation hearings, but acting very differently when there's no scrutiny. That's why they fight so hard against scrutiny. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

Scrutiny is sexist or racist!

Supreme Court hearings are just partisan shouting matches and exercises of raw power these days, but if this were any kind of real deliberation or reasoned debate, KBJ would have disqualified herself yesterday. The GOP probably can't stop this, but they should damn well try. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 23, 2022

GOP would really have to nut-up to stop it, and even then without some sort of majority (unless Sinema and Manchin break with their party again), they probably can’t stop it.

Apparently, Joe Biden, who has been touting Jackson as a female nominee, is a biologist. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 23, 2022

Right? The old man who calls the Midwest the Middle East and confuses Iraq with Ukraine can define a woman, but a SCOTUS nominee can’t because she’s not a biologist.

*sigh*

Anyone else miss those mean tweets yet?

