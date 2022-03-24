Can you *IMAGINE* if Chris Hayes for just ONE moment in his sad little career wasn’t a complete and total hack? Yeah, we can’t either. Someone who tweets something THIS ridiculous is too far gone to even know they’re that far gone.

We’ve seen what Democrats are willing to do to try and keep conservatives from having a 5-4 majority:

Can you *IMAGINE* what they would be doing if this was the fifth seat of a 5-4 majority. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 23, 2022

It’s as if these people have forgotten what they did to Kavanaugh OR they think we have. That or he’s so used to his lame-brain viewers and supporters that he doesn’t expect much more from other people.

You can imagine how this went over:

Actually, we can. You clearly have amnesia or you are just a TOTAL hypocrite. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) March 24, 2022

We’re going with the ‘total hypocrite’ thing.

Accusing the nominee of being a gang rapist? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 24, 2022

That’s EXACTLY what they did. Plus they accused him of having anger and drinking issues.

Nothing was too low for Democrats when it came to Kavanaugh, and yet Republicans are the bad guys for asking KBJ about her very real record.

Probably falsely accusing her of gang rape, huh? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 23, 2022

I think we some idea of how desperate partisans can get in that situation, Chris. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh was seat #5, and Democrats smeared him as an alcoholic and gang rapist. So we don't need to imagine. — Max (@MaxNordau) March 23, 2022

Ding ding and ding.

Falsely accuse her of running a gang rape ring as a sophomore in high school, instead of the legitimate questions about her judicial record that they've been asking? — Scottergate (@Scottergate) March 23, 2022

And Alito, who was targeted by Democrats in an assault that caused his wife to break down in tears.https://t.co/z5tasGT4mv — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) March 23, 2022

But you know, Republicans are daring to ASK Ketanji Brown Jackson about her record and holding her accountable for what many feel is are questionable decisions when sentencing child pornography offenders.

Totally the bad guys here.

Yup.

I dunno maybe invent gang bang stories from college? — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) March 24, 2022

When it’s a Republican nominee the Dems all but crucify them on made-up grounds then gaslight as if they never did it. It’s depraved AF. Yet Dems cry like babies when R’s press on their nominee’s actual record. Yet Dems claim moral superiority. The irony is lost on Hayes, ofc. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) March 23, 2022

Chris would have to be somewhat objective to recognize and understand the irony of his own stupid tweet. That being said, he did eventually lock down replies but we’re willing to bet he did that NOT because he figured out his tweet was stupid, but he got tired of those evil white supremacists (ha!) dragging him on Twitter.

***

Related:

Case CLOSED: Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon looks at KBJ’s refusal to define a woman from a LEGAL perspective in damning thread

‘So does that make Biden a biologist?’ John Hayward uses KBJ’s dodge when asked to define a woman to DECIMATE the Left in relentless thread

‘You’re in favor of injecting sexual instruction to 5, 6, and 7-year-old kids’: DeSantis just OWNS so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill protesters (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video