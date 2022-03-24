It’s amazing, and not in a good way, that in 2022 we are talking about a SCOTUS nominee who refused to define what a woman is, claiming she couldn’t because she’s not a biologist. Notice the irony of the judge in question being A WOMAN but then again, we live in a time when women are expected to give up their experiences, their spaces, their history, their sports, etc. to men who think they’re women.

We say this a lot but it remains true, everything is stupid.

Yossi Gestetner’s thread on people ‘yas queening’ KBJ’s response is a humdinger:

Many people who yas queened #KBJ for saying she is not a biologist regarding defining a woman, noted a day later that the first woman secretary of state died, and in their own lives they have settings/boundaries/understanding of men vs women. Too many people are just trolling. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

Obama/Biden came out for marriage equality only a decade ago. One can argue SSM is largely between two people. Yet now it's "open minded" for women to lose out based on another person's view of themselves. Can I get a motorcade? I am POTUS. Gimme a football too, BTW. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

If identity "rights" were limited to adults making personal decisions for themselves, is one thing. However, so much of those "rights" directly takes away from others on an individual level. When you challenge it, people demand that you ID the diff between a man and a woman. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

Nothing wrong with someone identifying as another gender, as long as they don’t expect others to lose their gender/identity along the way.

Listen, I am not a vet but I generally can ID a cat from a duck. I am not a zoo keeper but I know an elephant from a lion. But… A SCOTUS NOMINEE refused to answer what a woman is because "I am not a biologist." Crazies have taken over the asylum! pic.twitter.com/KoyLWZ9kHS — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

The power of big media is so big that most elected Republicans; most "conservative" pundits and millions of you out here won't retweet this basic grasp of men versus women; and the diff between SSM rights vs identity "rights" because media is all in one the crazy side of this. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

It does feel like the mainstream media try to pick the craziest narrative to push and support.

Insane about identity rights is that supposed feminists are pushing it despite the expense that it has on unrelated women and girls and on an individual level. Should you mock those who body ID different than what was universally accepted until 5 years ago? Sure not! But 👇🏼 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

Feminists pushing the erasure of women.

I don't need to give up my bread so that you can feed what you think is a real person sitting in the radio on the counter top. I should not laugh at you but I don't need to go along with your delusions, ignorance or maybe a ploy for you to get more bread. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 24, 2022

