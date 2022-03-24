Whoa, Oliver Darcy was finally right about something! That really IS breaking news!

This from Matt’s Idea Shop is pretty damn good. Of course, Oliver thought he was ‘above’ Tucker Carlson for defining man as a means to mock Ketanji Brown Jackson for dodging simple questions in order to play politics and pander to the sad narrative that admitting women are WOMEN is somehow a bigoted thing.

Pretty sure ol’ Ollie didn’t mean for his tweet to support Tucker but this works:

BREAKING: CNN Reporter Breaks Character to Admit that Biological Sex IS REAL. pic.twitter.com/IwKVNXSZt6 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) March 24, 2022

Don’t know about you guys, but the diagram is … ya’ know, it’s just weird.

But Oliver’s choice of words just didn’t work here.

Or they did work, depending on you look at it.

Matt, can you define “reporter?” I mean, I know you’re not a biologist, but… — The Tatted Professor (@TheTattedProf) March 24, 2022

Matt may NOT be a biologist, but he did sleep at a Holiday Inn Express last night.

Does that count?

Wait I always thought pee was stored in the balls. 🤔 — LetsBeFriends (No war with Russia you idiots) (@CovfefeLover3) March 24, 2022

Ummm.

Weird, right?

But since we’re not biologists here we’ll just have to go with it.

It is. Don’t believe the liberal media, the bladder isn’t real. — Charlie Habakus (@CharlieHabakus) March 24, 2022

The bladder is fake news?

WE KNEW IT.

