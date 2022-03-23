John Pavlovitz is a progressive pastor who takes his progressivism very seriously. By that we mean, of course, that he harbors an intense and arguably obsessive loathing for Republicans and conservatives and really anyone who doesn’t toe the woke Left’s line.

But you’d think that, as a dedicated progressive pastor, he’d be more careful about letting his sexist, misogynist mask slip so easily. OK, well, you probably wouldn’t think that. Because you know that a great number of progressives have problems with the ladies.

Anyway, here’s what Pavlovitz had to say yesterday (sorry we overlooked it — we’re wading through so much garbage lately, sometimes we miss some pieces of trash):

I can't fathom the mind of a woman who still votes Republican. I can only feel sorry for whatever story they tell themselves. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 22, 2022

Here’s a screenshot, because it’s good to be thorough:

OK, so, first of all:

Is anyone here a biologist?

we're doing binary gender again? seriously, guys, i can't keep up https://t.co/2etnMrQz22 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 23, 2022

We don’t blame you for being confused.

According to Democrats, I don’t exist, so ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/auOWPk7Sqg — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 23, 2022

But leaving that woke progressive intellectual consistency aside, we’d like to know where John Pavlovitz gets off shaming women who vote Republican.

HEY. Only my husband can tell me how to vote. https://t.co/i1LkMroUZB — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 23, 2022

The patriarchy has decided who we should vote for. https://t.co/QZmmS3q6pp — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) March 23, 2022

Guys like John Pavlovitz are the kind of guys old-school feminists warned women about.

LOL Dems totally aren't sexist trash. https://t.co/niMLRPV5ab — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 23, 2022

Or racist trash:

My favorite thing is when white men tell me they feel sorry for me. https://t.co/PIqlvW0Vwm — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 23, 2022

Uh-oh, John.

I never understand what is so confusing

I like my markets free

Babies alive

Constitution defended

Homeland secured https://t.co/SZflcCNoSl — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) March 23, 2022

Maybe John should try, you know, actually talking and listening to women who vote Republican. He might learn something.

And make no mistake: he needs to be taken to school.

