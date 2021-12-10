OMG SAY IT ISN’T SO!

Ted Cruz was maskless at Bob Dole’s funeral which was held in D.C. where there is no mask mandate?

THE HORROR.

They just can’t help themselves.

Because you know, a Republican not wearing a mask at the funeral is the REAL story, right?

And yes, yes she did disable responses to her tweet.

Gotta love that.

Mollie Hemingway with the one-two:

Why did she care if Cruz was maskless?

Would she have mentioned if Tom Hanks was maskless?

Complete mask theater.

Excellent phrasing.

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Something like that.

Wanna know something REALLY funny?

After people started calling Kait out for focusing on Ted Cruz being maskless, she claimed it was proof the country is divided:

Pretty sure people’s reaction to her calling Cruz out for being maskless has nothing to do with being divided and EVERYTHING to do with people being sick and tired of the mask police.

***

