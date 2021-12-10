OMG SAY IT ISN’T SO!

Ted Cruz was maskless at Bob Dole’s funeral which was held in D.C. where there is no mask mandate?

THE HORROR.

They just can’t help themselves.

Interesting to see who is in attendance at Bob Dole's funeral. Among those I spotted, Labor Sec Marty Walsh and NBC's Savannah Guthrie who is sitting next to Tom Hanks. Oh, and Ted Cruz…not wearing a mask. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) December 10, 2021

Because you know, a Republican not wearing a mask at the funeral is the REAL story, right?

And yes, yes she did disable responses to her tweet.

Gotta love that.

Mollie Hemingway with the one-two:

There is no mask mandate in DC, but reporters can’t break their habits. Good for Cruz. https://t.co/oTDYZr0Gpt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 10, 2021

Why did she care if Cruz was maskless?

Would she have mentioned if Tom Hanks was maskless?

Can't stand Ted Cruz, but this Tweet is complete mask theater drama (and I'm sure she didn't apply it to Obama's birthday party, which I'm glad he still had). Can we just laugh at the fact that Kait appears to be an anti-vaxxer since she's implying vaccines don't work?!? — Arlington_Dad (@Arlington_Dad) December 10, 2021

Complete mask theater.

Excellent phrasing.

THE ABSOLUTE HORROR! 🤡👇🏼 https://t.co/tP0XMvjqnx — SEMPER MANET VIGILANT (@B_BNKS) December 10, 2021

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Losers pointing out those who aren’t wearing masks.

👇 https://t.co/AhFTJRbASo — Let’s Go Brandon-Dennis Wayne 🇺🇸 (@DennisWayne79) December 10, 2021

Kids, this is what we call "editorializing" https://t.co/cqGXf1Ntbh — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) December 10, 2021

Something like that.

Remembering a great American in Bob Dole and @KaitLouiseWalsh just HAS to point out that Ted Cruz isnt wearing a mask. DC has no mask mandate currently. What a garbage tweet but I wouldnt expect anything less. Pure garbage. https://t.co/a21GxvtGAo — District AI (@districtai) December 10, 2021

Wanna know something REALLY funny?

After people started calling Kait out for focusing on Ted Cruz being maskless, she claimed it was proof the country is divided:

If you’re wondering how divided our country is, check out what turned into quite the social experiment here. Look at the progression of anger from people who don’t know anyone involved here, including and especially me. I’ve been called a bitch, clown, Karen, etc. https://t.co/iMLKQMfLgm — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) December 10, 2021

Pretty sure people’s reaction to her calling Cruz out for being maskless has nothing to do with being divided and EVERYTHING to do with people being sick and tired of the mask police.

***

Related:

