Wow, this looks even WORSE than we realized for Biden.

It’s easy to see a number like 6.8% and not really get what it means, but when you see it spelled out like this with the actual data it’s no WONDER Biden is trying to get the media to ignore this disaster and pretend he is having some sort of economic boom.

The rental car pricing is insane (and of course, gas):

Inflation in November hit 6.8%. Here are the biggest annual increases: Gas +58%

Rental car 37%

Used car 31%

Hotels 26%

Steak 25%

Utilities 25%

Bacon 21%

Pork 17%

Furniture 12%

Fish 11%

New cars 11%

Chicken 9%

Bikes 9%

Eggs 8%

Coffee 7.5%

Apples 7%

Milk 7%

Flour 6%

Rent 3.5% — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) December 10, 2021

Gas, utilities, milk, rent …

The only thing Biden is building back is poverty and despair.

House Republicans used this ‘data’ to drop Biden splendidly:

Oof.

Here you go, back to 2015. You have to go back to 1981 to get inflation numbers this high.

This link will take you back to 1970.https://t.co/llQX88k6ug pic.twitter.com/uFs92aBdHS — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) December 10, 2021

Awww, they really really really don’t want to believe it.

And they want to blame COVID.

Math doesn’t lie.

How much price gouging do you think is in there? — philip_az (@pwmedici) December 10, 2021

Ummm … what?

Lol. Companies, who had no greed at all between 1983-2020 (when inflation was lower than this reading) suddenly discovered greed all at once this year. Couldn’t be macro economic conditions like coming out of a pandemic, record Fed purchases/spending, and supply chain issues. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) December 10, 2021

Yes, Joe.

Yes you did.

