Obviously, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs to spend some time reading Twitchy.

THAT, or she should at least take a look at Tom Bevan’s thread about this very story she’s pushing to pretend evil Republicans are just purging Black Democrats from county election boards because they’re SUPER DUPER RACISTS.

There is a good bit more to what has happened in Georgia than Reuters bothered to explain, which is why Bevan called the story, ‘deliberately dishonest and racially inflammatory.’

We’re not surprised AOC latched onto it:

Is the filibuster worth civil & human rights violations, Senate Dems? ⬇️ The answer is no. https://t.co/505R7LF2ur — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 9, 2021

Told ya’. It’s a crap article.

Does someone want to remind Sandy Democrats used the filibuster over 300 times in the past four years? Or maybe Bevan could share some of his tweets with her.

Like this one:

Here's the story's inflammatory lede, intended to set pulses racing. pic.twitter.com/hOuAeiEIyI — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

And this one:

The details: Spalding County has a 5-person election board, which contained a majority of 3 black Dem women, and a black Dem woman election supervisor. The new law stipulates the parties still get to choose 2 board members each, with the 5th member appointed by a local judge. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

And these:

So, one black Dem woman member of the board, Vera McIntosh, was replaced by a Republican. The other 2 black Dem women RESIGNED from the board, in protest of the new law. They were replaced by two other Democrats, one of whom is black. Is it fair to describe that as a GOP purge? — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

As to the black female election supervisor. Her name is Marcia Ridley. The new law stipulates election supervisors must live in the county in which they are supervising. Seems pretty reasonable, and has nothing to do with race. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Furthermore, well down in the article, it notes that on election day in 2020, voting machines malfunctioned in all 18 districts in Spalding County, leading to chaos and long lines. In other words, it was a mess, and Marcia Ridley was in charge. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

Bottom line, whether you agree or disagree with the new law in Georgia, the details of the situation in Spalding County hardly represent a "purge" of black elections officials by Republicans, as Reuters intentionally (and maliciously) tried to make people believe. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 9, 2021

But you know, RACISM.

Or something.

You really don't have a clue, do you? The headline isn't the story, maybe learn to read. 🤷‍♂️ — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 10, 2021

No, no she does not.

Dems used it over 300 times last year, including against police reform and covid relief🤷🏻‍♀️.https://t.co/5Arkmx0HqZ — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 10, 2021

See?

Gosh, almost like we already covered this story yesterday.

Silly Sandy.

***

