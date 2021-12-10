Earlier this week, CNN’s Oliver Darcy bragged about how the Biden White House was working with super important outlets to ‘reshape their economic coverage’ … yeah, he thought it was cool the government was working with media on what they should be reporting.

We made the same face.

Welp, it didn’t take long before a story surfaced about how Biden is actually doing a super rad job and we’re all just too stupid not to figure it out YET. And before we can say, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’, Biden and Democrats will prove they did a good job.

Or something.

Heck, even Joe Scarborough shared this nonsense:

“Based on the data, President Biden and the Democratic Congress are set to preside over the strongest two-year performance on growth, jobs, and income in decades.” https://t.co/TAEKAGeQvz — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 9, 2021

From Washington Monthly:

If investors are right—and assuming Omicron doesn’t upend everyone’s lives—the conditions for a very strong economy through 2022 are in place. The personal saving rate spiked from March 2020 to July 2021 at the highest levels since World War II, giving tens of millions of households the means to continue to make purchases put off during the pandemic. Employment will continue to rise, and with it, total wage and salary income. The 2022 rollout of infrastructure projects authorized last month will further support more gains in growth, jobs, and incomes, as will the first tranche of spending from the Build Back Better program if Congress approves the measure. Given this year’s remarkable gains in growth and employment, why is Biden’s approval on the economy so far underwater? It’s really not very mysterious: Americans’ perceptions of the economy always lag actual economic conditions when those conditions have recently changed. Everyone remembers how terrible the economy was less than one year ago, and many Americans are still unconvinced that the turnaround will last.

YES, blame COVID for when Biden continues to suck eggs.

That’s worked so well thus far.

I see the meeting the Biden admin had to whip the media back into line on promoting administration propaganda is taking effect. *US misery index rises over 20% under Biden. pic.twitter.com/g7IOhq9cGE — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) December 9, 2021

Misery index.

Yup.

LOL incomes grew because employers were in a bidding war against all that sweet, free stay home/stay safe money. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 9, 2021

That just keeps getting funnier and funnier every time you say it! pic.twitter.com/n6hT7aHwkb — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) December 10, 2021

Did you pick a Two Year because that would conveniently pick a low point where they shut everything down as the out of context starting point right after @oliverdarcy accidentally admitted you guys were all getting orders from the White House to shill harder? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) December 9, 2021

Joe, it's not growth when you have 4.2 mm people quit their jobs and lose over 9mm jobs and get back a fraction of them after Blue State Governors killed them. — Kranjess McBasketball🇺🇸 (@upupdowndownup) December 9, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 If we can get you to not see what you're seeing, and not experience what you're experiencing, let us sell you on a "Biden Boom". My guess is this is part of the White House / 'News Media' joint plan to 'reshape' economic coverage. Right? — Jim G (@AxialEquatorial) December 9, 2021

Hahaha! You’ve gone over the edge. Pandemic eliminated 22 million jobs, that less retirements is your get even job number. A 1% wage increase in 0 inflation environment is better than a 4% increase in a 6% inflation environment. You used to know these things — Paul Dillon (@PauDill) December 9, 2021

Joe Biden holds child's head in the toilet.. other adults wrestle control from Joe and the child is able to come up for air. Joe Scarborough: "Joe Biden has courageously saved a child from drowning." — A Better Joe (@jmotivator) December 10, 2021

LOL, Joe. If you actually think the "Biden Boom" is an actual thing, you've fallen further away from reality than even I thought. Any recovery is nothing more than America rebounding from Covid IN SPITE of economic policies of Biden and the Democrats.https://t.co/J2B4OaxWp7 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 9, 2021

LOL indeed.

***

